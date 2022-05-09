Big Foot tennis defeats McFarland, heads to Rock Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday

The Big Foot/Williams Bay/Faith Christian boys tennis team finished off the regular season with a 6-1 victory over McFarland on Monday, May 9, at Big Foot High School.

BFWBFC rolls into the Rock Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday, May 12, on a three game winning streak and closing out the season winning five of their last six.

The Conference Tournament is tentatively scheduled to be at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater beginning at 3 p.m.

“Singles have been our strength for the most part throughout the season and we have relied on them heavily,” Big Foot/Williams Bay/Faith Christian tennis coach Adam Westhauser said. “Doubles wise we have had kids have really good seasons. It has been a fun spring season where we have given lots of those guys opportunities to solidify their spots.”

Westhauser said Thursday is going to be a long day, but he’s confident that his team is ready.

“There’s a lot on the line and we definitely have some chances for us,” he said. “There’s a lot at stake and it’s a good chance for us as a team and individually as well to place, medal or become all-conference.”

Big Foot tennis results from match against McFarland:

BIG FOOT HIGH - 6, McFarland - 1,

Singles:

No. 1 - Logan Longhenry, BIG FOOT HIGH def. David Templeton, McFarland, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 2 - Joshua Rolfs, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Cash Kujak, McFarland, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3 - Nolan Peyer, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Stellan Kilpatrick, McFarland, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 4 - Andrew Greenwald, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Cristiano Medina, McFarland, 4-6, 6-0, 10-8.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Carter Snyder, McFarland - Elias Pederson, McFarland def. Grayson Grunow, BIG FOOT HIGH - Jesse Robison, BIG FOOT HIGH, 6-1, 6-3.

No. 2 - Reed Alness, BIG FOOT HIGH - Cristian Carreno, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Jacob Nix, McFarland - Sean Fernan, McFarland, 6-4, 7-5.

No. 3 - Andrew Sachs, BIG FOOT HIGH - Alexis Castaneda, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Noah Blakeslee, McFarland - Ryan Hudgens, McFarland, 6-2, 6-1.

