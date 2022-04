Big Foot tennis routes Jefferson, Delavan-Darien in Edgerton Quadrangular

The Big Foot boys tennis team continued their hot start early in the season with back-to-back wins against Jefferson by a final score of 7-0 and a 6-1 victory over Delavan-Darien in the quadrangular held at Edgerton High School on Saturday, April 9. Big Foot opened the season with a 5-2 win against Division 1 Elkhorn back on April 4.

BIG FOOT HIGH - 7, JEFFERSON HIGH - 0.

Singles:

No. 1 - Logan Longhenry, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Zephyr Marek, JEFFERSON HIGH, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Andrew Greenwald, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Aidan Turner, JEFFERSON HIGH, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 3 - Declan McHugh, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Matthew Buchholz, JEFFERSON HIGH, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.

No. 4 - Scout Giroux, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Cole Huebel, JEFFERSON HIGH, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Cristian Carreno, BIG FOOT HIGH - Reed Alness, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Tobias Weisensel, JEFFERSON HIGH - Jacob Jurcek, JEFFERSON HIGH, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 3 - Alexis Castaneda, BIG FOOT HIGH - Andrew Sachs, BIG FOOT HIGH def. N/A N/A, JEFFERSON HIGH - N/A N/A, JEFFERSON HIGH, 2-0, 2-0.

No. 2 - Grayson Grunow, BIG FOOT HIGH - Neri Estrada, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Ivan Perez, JEFFERSON HIGH - Eduardo Medina, JEFFERSON HIGH, 6-1, 6-1.

BIG FOOT HIGH - 6, DELAVAN-DARIEN HIGH - 1.

Singles:

No. 1 - Logan Longhenry, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Isai Gomez, DELAVAN-DARIEN HIGH, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 - Andrew Greenwald, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Max Hennessey, DELAVAN-DARIEN HIGH, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 - Jack Kammermeier, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Yash Patel, DELAVAN-DARIEN HIGH, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 4 - Quinn O’Grady, DELAVAN-DARIEN HIGH def. Ethan Connelly, BIG FOOT HIGH, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Cristian Carreno, BIG FOOT HIGH - Reed Alness, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Jacob Solis, DELAVAN-DARIEN HIGH - Jose Perez, DELAVAN-DARIEN HIGH, 6-0, 6-2.

No. 2 - Alexis Castaneda, BIG FOOT HIGH - Grayson Grunow, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Eli Stickney, DELAVAN-DARIEN HIGH - Kush Patel, DELAVAN-DARIEN HIGH, 6-1, 6-7 (7), 15-13.

No. 3 - Neri Estrada, BIG FOOT HIGH - Andrew Sachs, BIG FOOT HIGH def. Kenneth Shackett, DELAVAN-DARIEN HIGH - Camden Lockhart, DELAVAN-DARIEN HIGH, 7-5, 2-6, 12-10.

Big Foot will be back on the tennis court on Tuesday, April 12, against Watertown Luther Prep. The match is set to begin at 4:15 p.m. at the Watertown Luther Prep School.

Badger

The Badger boys tennis team, which is coming off their fifth straight Southern Lakes Conference Championship, split their matches going 1-1 on Saturday, April 9, the Watertown Tennis Invite.

BADGER HIGH - 3, Hartford Union - 4.

Singles:

No. 1 - Evan Bernales, BADGER HIGH def. Aaron Hoffmann, Hartford Union, 6-2 , 6-1.

No. 2 - Owen Otto, Hartford Union def. Nate Buntrock, BADGER HIGH, 6-2 , 6-2.

No. 3 - Shane Kagy , BADGER HIGH def. Sean McCune, Hartford Union, 6-2 , 6-0.

No. 4 - Sam Pietz, Hartford Union def. Jonny Kluug , BADGER HIGH, 6-2 , 6-1.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Drew Hoffmann, Hartford Union - Nick Klink, Hartford Union def. Marco Alberts, BADGER HIGH - Jake Bethel, BADGER HIGH, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

No. 2 - Brady Kuepper, Hartford Union - Connor Sanger, Hartford Union def. Clark Greene, BADGER HIGH - Nick Brennan, BADGER HIGH, 7-5, 6-1.

No. 3 - Rex Chapman , BADGER HIGH - Atswhiro Yagimuma, BADGER HIGH def. Vince Hesprich, Hartford Union - Nick Persyck, Hartford Union, 6-4, 2-6, 10-7.

BADGER HIGH - 4, BAY PORT HIGH - 3.

Singles:

No. 1 - Evan Bernales, BADGER HIGH def. Rohan Gala, BAY PORT HIGH, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 - Jake Bethel, BADGER HIGH def. Default D, BAY PORT HIGH, 2-0, 2-0.

No. 3 - Shane Kagy , BADGER HIGH def. Aryaman Bhatia, BAY PORT HIGH, 6-0, 7-5.

No. 4 - Dax Ruplinger, BAY PORT HIGH def. Nick Brennan, BADGER HIGH, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles:

No. 1 - Marco Alberts, BADGER HIGH - Nate Buntrock, BADGER HIGH def. David Fry, BAY PORT HIGH - Decker Menne, BAY PORT HIGH, 6-4, 6-2.

No. 2 - Carson Spindler, BAY PORT HIGH - Cameron Smits, BAY PORT HIGH def. Jonny Kluug , BADGER HIGH - Rex Chapman , BADGER HIGH, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

No. 3 - Alex Sedlacek, BAY PORT HIGH - Cade Robinson, BAY PORT HIGH def. Clark Greene, BADGER HIGH - Atswhiro Yagimuma, BADGER HIGH, 7-5, 6-2.

