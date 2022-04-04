Big Foot/Williams Bay/Faith Christian boys tennis outlasts Elkhorn in season opener

Coming off a third place finish during the 2021 season in the Rock Valley Conference, the Big Foot/Williams Bay/Faith Christian boys tennis team opened the 2022 season with an out-of-conference matchup against Elkhorn, defeating the Elks on Monday, April 4, at Big Foot High School.

This was the first tennis match of the season for both teams.

“We’re excited to be back out here,” Big Foot/Williams Bay/Faith Christian tennis coach Adam Westhauser said. “This is one of the biggest teams that I have had since I have been here, so it’s great to have this many guys out here and getting them to play as much as they are.”

Elkhorn plays out of the Southern Lakes Conference in Division 1 while Big Foot is primarily Division 2 with more of a focus now in Division 1 since adding Faith Christian to their Co-op with Williams Bay in 2021.

Logan Longhenry, a freshman at Big Foot, opened as the number one singles player for the team and won his match in a landslide 6-0, 6-2 in straight sets.

“Everyone in our varsity singles group has returned,” he said. “For him to jump into that top spot allowed everyone to move down, which gives us more depth in the singles line, which is huge.”

Joshua Rolfs, the number one singles player for Big Foot a season ago, moved to the second singles spot and defeated Elkhorn’s Tobias Candidio in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

Big Foot took three out of the four singles matches with Andrew Greenwald winning 6-2, 6-2 over Elkhorn’s Seth Bruce. Elkhorn’s Andrew Brahm defeated Big Foot’s Declan McHugh 6-0, 6-7, 10-7.

Westhauser acknowledged before the season that doubles might be a challenge, but that wasn’t the case in their first match of the season. Big Foot won of two of three.

The number one pairing for Big Foot of Grayson Grunow and Jesse Robison won 6-0, 6-1. The most competitive match of the afternoon was the number two doubles pairing for Big Foot with Christian Carreno and Reed Alness. After losing the first set 2-6, they responded with back-to-back wins of 6-4 and 10-3.

“Christian and Reed are super aggressive,” Westhauser said. “They get burned sometimes, but they like going to the net and they’re taking advantage of it.”

Elkhorn’s Ryan Jordan and Louis Rimkus won 6-0, 6-2 over Big Foot’s Andrew Sachs and Alexis Castenada.

“Having the depth we have at singles takes a lot of pressure of our doubles guys, so we don’t feel like we have to go out in win at every spot,” Westhauser said. “The singles guys know they have a job to do and they can hold their own with most of the teams we’ll play.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.