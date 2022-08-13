Bigelow coaches first triangular as BFWB girls tennis coach, young team gains experience

The Big Foot/Williams Bay girls tennis team opened the season in a triangular with Brookfield Academy and Kenosha St. Joseph on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Much of the team from last season has graduated, so plenty of new faces had their first opportunity to compete on the tennis court against a player from another team. That also was the case for new head coach Madalyn Bigelow alongside her identical twin sister Bryce.

“This was exciting,” Madelyn said. “I told the other coaches to let me know what I’m doing right or wrong because this was my first time out here. But it was good.”

Madalyn was hired in late June. Since then, alongside her sister, both have gotten to practice with and get to know the girls on the team, which has definitely helped them as well as the first time head coach.

“It has gotten a lot better,” Madalyn said. “They’re not scared anymore and neither am I.”

Senior and number one singles player Jameson Gregory, junior Lauren Decker (number two singles player) and senior Josefina Giroux were the only three returners from a season ago.

Big Foot/Williams Bay results: BFWB vs. Brookfield Academy.

Singles:

Gregory: 6-1, 6-3

Decker: 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.

Kelleen Weberpel: 1-6, 3-6.

Doubles:

Coco Counter/Giroux 6-1, 6-3

Brooke Peyer/Kara Rees: 0-6, 0-6.

Callie Loshe and Hannah Grever: 0-6, 0-6.

BFWB vs. Kenosha St. Joseph:

Singles:

Gregory: 6-7, 3-6.

Decker: 1-6, 1-6.

Weberpal: 1-6, 2-6.

Doubles:

Counter/Giroux: 6-1, 6-1.

Peyer/Rees: 6-2, 4-6, 5-10.

Loshe/Grever: Win by forfeit.