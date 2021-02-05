Three local students earn caddying scholarship

Twenty-one students from the state of Wisconsin have been awarded the Evans Scholarship, a prestigious full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies, following an online selection interview held Dec. 15. Locally, three students earned the honor as Tess Gillingham of Big Foot High School, Anthony Huerta-Fonseca of Elkhorn Area High School and Charles White of Badger High School were named among this year’s winners.

Each caddie has a unique story, reflecting the scholarship’s four selection criteria: a strong caddie record; excellent academics; demonstrated financial need; and outstanding character.

They will begin college in the fall of 2021 as Evans Scholars, with most attending the University of Wisconsin in Madison. The full, four-year housing and tuition scholarship is valued at an estimated $120,000 over four years.

“Each of these deserving young students epitomizes what our Program has been about since its creation in 1930,” Western Golf Association chairman Kevin Buggy said. “Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams.”