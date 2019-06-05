Tony Romo will hold his annual football camp for area youth June 27 at Burlington High School.

Romo grew up playing football for Burlington High School, and spent 14 years in the NFL as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. He holds numerous Cowboys passing records while making the Pro Bowl four times.

The Tony Romo Football Camp is for children entering 3rd through 5th grades. The camp is free and runs from from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration begins at 12:15 p.m. Please register in advance, as space is limited. The camp includes a T-shirt.

The camp is held at the Burlington High School's football stadium.

For more information, contact Coach Steve Tenhagen at 262-763-0200 ext 1201 or Burlington Community Education Department at 262-763-0219.

Online Registration: https://basd.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/0/program_id/26