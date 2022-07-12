Tony Romo wins American Century celebrity title in playoff

Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half, Caleb Houstan had 20 and the Orlando Magic breezed to a 91-77 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night to open play in the Las Vegas Summer League. Banchero hit his first three shots — two of them 3-pointers — and added six assists. Devin Cannady scored 15 points, while R.J. Hampton contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Christopher led the Rockets with 22 points. No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.