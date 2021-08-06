 Skip to main content
Trio of golfers qualify for State Open
Three more Lake Geneva area natives will take part in one of the state’s premier amateur golfing events, the 101st Wisconsin State Open.

At the third State Open Qualifier, held July 26 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Robert Tierney and Nathaniel Hart both finished in the top 22 to punch their ticket to the annual Open.

The two men from Lake Geneva both carded a five-over-par 77 to finish in a four-way tie for 18th place and one stroke ahead of the qualifying cutoff.

Ty Kretz of Marinette and Michael Harris of Brookfield tied for first with 3-under-par 69s.

At the fifth State Open Qualifier, Joe Serpico of Fontana shot a one-over-par 73, finishing in a seven-way tie for 13th place, one stroke ahead of the qualifying cutoff.

Jed Baranczyk of Green Bay won the event with a five-under-par 67.

Serpico, Tierney and Hart join recent Badger graduate Blake Wisdom in the field after Wisdom finished second in the first qualifying tournament in Beaver Dam on July 15.

Also in the field are Austin and Jim Gaugert of Lake Geneva, who both earned spots thanks to their strong play at the WPGA Match Play Championship in May.

From August 16-18, the six golfers will travel to Kohler’s Blackwolf Run & Pine Hills Country Club to compete in the 204-player event.

