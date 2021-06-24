Two local golfers compete in State Women's Open

The best women golfers in Wisconsin faced off at the Lawsonia Links Course in Green Lake on June 15-16 for the Wisconsin State Women’s Open, and a pair of local entries played well in the prestigious event.

Amy Kucera of Fontana finished one stroke outside the top 10, shooting a 74 in the first round and 77 in the second for a seven-over-par score of 151. There was a four-way tie for ninth place at 150.

Holly Murphy, a Badger High graduate from Fontana, also finished in the top-half of the 67-player field, finishing in a four-way tie for 31st place. Murphy shot an 80 on Day 1 and an 81 on Day 2 for a 17-over-par 161.

Mia Seeman of Milton won the event in a two-hole playoff over Grace Suter of Oconomowoc. The pair tied at 1-over par 145 to force the extra holes.

