Two local golfers compete in State Women's Open
Holly Murphy

Badger alumnus Holly Murphy, pictured above during her senior year of varsity golf in 2019, finished in the top half of the Wisconsin State Women’s Open on June 15-16.

 Andrew Tucker

The best women golfers in Wisconsin faced off at the Lawsonia Links Course in Green Lake on June 15-16 for the Wisconsin State Women’s Open, and a pair of local entries played well in the prestigious event.

Amy Kucera of Fontana finished one stroke outside the top 10, shooting a 74 in the first round and 77 in the second for a seven-over-par score of 151. There was a four-way tie for ninth place at 150.

Holly Murphy, a Badger High graduate from Fontana, also finished in the top-half of the 67-player field, finishing in a four-way tie for 31st place. Murphy shot an 80 on Day 1 and an 81 on Day 2 for a 17-over-par 161.

Mia Seeman of Milton won the event in a two-hole playoff over Grace Suter of Oconomowoc. The pair tied at 1-over par 145 to force the extra holes.

