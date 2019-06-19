Whitewater teenager Reese Brantmeier has known for a long time that she was destined to play pro tennis.

As she climbed the leaderboards in the area, the state and the country, it was clear that she had plenty of talent on the court. And it was only a matter of time before she went from playing junior tournaments to the big leagues.

At only 14 years old, Brantmeier made her professional debut on May 7 in Williamsburg, Virginia, as a part of the International Tennis Federation World Tennis Tour — one of the first levels of the tiered women’s professional tennis landscape that culminates in the Women’s Tennis Association major events like Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

Not only did she make her debut, she excelled, winning her first two matches against women in their late 20s before losing in the third round. While the players she faces are not going to be as good as Serena Williams, it is still a step up from the junior players she was facing before.

“I mean, it’s always tough to walk out and know that person has been playing tennis longer than I’ve been alive,” Brantmeier said.

Since then, she has played in two more tournaments, with the highlight being a second-place finish in doubles on May 18 in Naples, Florida.

Even though her achievements are impressive for someone so early in their career, this is exactly what coach John Reed at Lake Geneva Tennis expected.

“It’s impressive, but it doesn’t surprise me. She puts in the work all the time. So she’s been training for this, and this is just the steps to where we’re going,” Reed said.

These first forays into professional tennis are not Brantmeier’s first major tournaments, though. For the past year, she has been traveling around the world with the U.S. World Junior tennis team, including trips to Mexico City and the Czech Republic.

While the goal of the trips is to play tennis, that has not stopped Brantmeier from enjoying the ride.

“I love to travel, and everywhere I go, I’m playing tennis a lot. It’s not a vacation, but it’s definitely neat when you’re getting on the court and you can look out and there’s mountains, or beaches, or you’re in Europe,” Brantmeier said.

Brantmeier’s stellar play over the past few years got the attention of the U.S. Tennis Association, which has been a big help in the transition from juniors to the pros, including financing, scheduling and emotional support as well.

Not only has Brantmeier’s USTA connection given her access to the best coaches and facilities in the country, it has given her the chance to see some of the game’s legends up close. During a trip to the 2018 Federation Cup, she saw the top women’s players in the world face off, and also met face-to-face with Billie Jean King, one of the biggest names in women’s sports history.

The USTA only selects two to four girls each year to focus money and time on, so Brantmeier is one of a select few in an enviable position. However, the USTA is hoping their efforts will be paid back in a few years at the highest level of pro tennis.

“With Serena and Venus Williams getting older, they’re kind of scared of who’s going to be the next person to carry the torch. So they’re trying to put a lot of resources toward the youth to get them the experience,” Reed said.

The experience has been a good one so far for Brantmeier, but it has been quite challenging as well.

Still a student at Whitewater High School, she needs to try to balance her loaded tennis schedule with her high school coursework, which is made up of online classes to adapt to her travel needs.

She has also been away from her family more often, which has been a big change for her mother. Becky Brantmeier, who previously traveled with Reese, now waits for nightly phone calls to learn how her daughter did with each match.

“I traveled with her for everything, so I saw all her matches,” Becky said. “A lot of times when she’s traveled now, until you got the call from her, you didn’t know.”

Luckily, Reese’s professional matches now have live scoring on the International Tennis Federation’s website. So Becky has been able to keep track of Reese’s matches in real time, no matter how far away they may be.

While playing her first professional matches has been a major step for Reese Brantmeier, the International Tennis Federation tournaments are not the end goal for someone who hopes to keep climbing the ladder up to the Women’s Tennis Association.

“I think my long-term goals haven’t really changed, just trying to progress up the levels,” Brantmeier said. “I’m just going to keep playing these high-level events, and try to qualify for the next level.”