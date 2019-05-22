Walworth County teenager Reese Brantmeier kicked off her professional tennis career March 7 with a bang, winning her first match in her first pro tournament.

The 14-year-old tennis phenom from Whitewater beat 27-year-old Brynn Boren of California in the first round of the International Tennis Federation tournament in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Brantmeier beat Boren by a score of 6-2, 6-2. She went on to win her second round match as well, beating Aleah Marrow 6-2, 6-1, before losing in the third round to Nina Stadler 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

After making her debut, Brantmeier took part in her second pro tournament from May 13 to 19 in Naples, Florida. She did equally well in singles, winning her first two matches before falling in the quarterfinals.

However, in doubles, she did even better, making it to the finals with partner Kimmi Hance of California.

While she lives in Whitewater, Brantmeier trains in Lake Geneva under coach John Reed at the Lake Geneva Tennis club. She is a freshman at Whitewater High School.