White River Rippers looking to add more players to their Disc Golf league

It wasn’t always Disc Golf for Dan Ryan, an operations manager at Maxpax LLC in Elkhorn. Growing up, he played baseball and still plays recreational softball one to two nights a week at the age of 35, but he now tries to play disc golf as much as possible.

“I started playing recreational disc golf around six years ago and I started playing in tournaments about a year and a half ago,” he said. “I’m starting to play competitively now.”

Eventually, that led to creating a league called the White River Rippers, a league created late last year that plays every Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the White River Disc Golf Course located at 229 Mill St. in Lake Geneva.

Ryan currently has a Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) Scratch Scoring Average (SSA) rating of around 950. The rating determines how close your average round scores are compared to the course rating. Players with an SSA rating of 1,000 are considered “scratch players,” while a player who averages lower than the SSA’s on course will have ratings over 1,000, according to pdga.com.

“I have played in a couple pro opens and division tournaments and I have done ok,” he said. “It all started six years ago when I just met somebody who asked me if I wanted to try disc golfing. I went out there once and I immediately became hooked.”

Ryan said it’s a relatively new league that they are trying to build into a club. They have made t-shirts, gotten tags and even gotten a couple sponsorships with Next Door Pub & Pizzeria in Lake Geneva and Xtreme Games located in Antioch, Illinois.

“We’ll have like a singles internal battle for tag members (can be purchased for $10 by anyone) and it makes rounds more competitive,” Ryan said. “We’re trying to get tournaments going out there. We give out prizes, closest to pin prizes and we’re just trying to get more flow into the club so that we can do some more cool stuff.”

Ryan called the game of disc golf really challenging, but it’s one he enjoys and encourages anyone interested in the sport to join the club as they’re always looking for more players.

“I just think it’s a really healthy habit,” he said. “I thought for a while it was just me who was addicted, but there’s not a single person that I have met that plays disc golf that doesn’t become immediately consumed by the sport. Watching the flight of a disc is amazing, but the community and the camaraderie in the sport is unbelievable. Across any course I go to, no matter who I meet, there’s a local almost anywhere you go who’s willing to put in a round with you and just hang out. These are relationships that you can build on.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.