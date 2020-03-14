Whitewater college tennis team competes in Lake Geneva

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The friendly relationship has been reciprocated, and Lauterbach says that when Lake Geneva Tennis youth members have reached out to the college players for advice and tips, the Whitewater players have been open and helpful.

Barnes says that the program cannot directly recruit players during these matches in Lake Geneva, but by getting out in the community and gaining a little extra name recognition among top-flight players, UW-Whitewater could end up helping itself while also helping young players around Lake Geneva.

Not all of the local high school and junior tennis players in the area have stopped by to watch the matches, but Lauterbach says the number of spectators has gone up with each competition. And for those high-achieving local tennis players who have shown up, they have learned a thing or two while they had some fun watching high-level competition.

“It’s not only enjoyable, it sets some goals for some of the juniors that get to watch,” Lauterbach said.

The final scheduled Whitewater match in Lake Geneva for 2020 was played on Feb. 23. But if the weather gets bad on a future home game day, the team could always make the drive across Walworth County to avoid rescheduling the contest.