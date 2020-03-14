Whitewater college tennis team competes in Lake Geneva

While local fans always have plenty of high school sports viewing options in the Lake Geneva area, they typically need to drive elsewhere to see college action.
Thanks to a partnership between Lake Geneva Tennis and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater team, tennis fans have been able for the past month to catch some men’s college tennis in their own backyard.
“It’s a great opportunity for our members and our junior members to watch some really good tennis,” Lake Geneva Tennis co-owner Paul Lauterbach said.
With inclement February and March weather preventing the Warhawks from playing matches on their outdoor courts on the Whitewater campus — and with building an indoor complex on campus being cost-prohibitive — for many years the team has played its early-season matches at nearby indoor tennis clubs.
Those matches have been held in Elkhorn and Janesville over the years, but after UW-Whitewater held its alumni reunion match at Lake Geneva Tennis, 630 Veterans Parkway, shortly after it opened in 2017, the Warhawks realized they liked the new venue even more.
“The quality of the facility was better than any of the other ones in the area,” Whitewater head coach Frank Barnes said.
So, in the spring of 2019, the Warhawks squad began playing its early-season men’s matches in Lake Geneva. And the arrangement was such a success that the team made itself more at home in 2020, hanging banners in the facility and giving the players personal lockers in the club’s locker room.
The friendly relationship has been reciprocated, and Lauterbach says that when Lake Geneva Tennis youth members have reached out to the college players for advice and tips, the Whitewater players have been open and helpful.
Barnes says that the program cannot directly recruit players during these matches in Lake Geneva, but by getting out in the community and gaining a little extra name recognition among top-flight players, UW-Whitewater could end up helping itself while also helping young players around Lake Geneva.
Not all of the local high school and junior tennis players in the area have stopped by to watch the matches, but Lauterbach says the number of spectators has gone up with each competition. And for those high-achieving local tennis players who have shown up, they have learned a thing or two while they had some fun watching high-level competition.
“It’s not only enjoyable, it sets some goals for some of the juniors that get to watch,” Lauterbach said.
The final scheduled Whitewater match in Lake Geneva for 2020 was played on Feb. 23. But if the weather gets bad on a future home game day, the team could always make the drive across Walworth County to avoid rescheduling the contest.
With both UW-Whitewater’s tennis team and the Lake Geneva Tennis community benefiting, Barnes says that the Warhawks do not plan on leaving Lake Geneva any time soon.
“We definitely are coming back next year, and anticipate being there for the long run,” Barnes said.