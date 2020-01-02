Whitewater grad sees brighter days ahead after painful loss

When I was in college at the Division 3 sports powerhouse, I was not only a journalism major who often covered everything ranging from basketball to baseball, I was and still am a huge supporter of athletics at the school. So much so that I am friends with and have known the majority of the UW-Whitewater athletics staff and athletes since I was in school.

When I was at Whitewater, you could say it was the glory days of Warhawk athletics. I was fortunate enough to see the college win multiple national championships during my time in school.

This included current Buffalo football coach Lance Leipold, who compiled a 109-6 record at UW-Whitewater, leading them to as many national championships as he had losses, to a trifecta with Whitewater winning national titles in all three major men’s sports in 2014. I was also fortunate enough to experience tournament runs in other sports, as well as seeing two SportsCenter top plays that involved both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at UW-Whitewater.

Of course, Leipold left for Buffalo at the same time I graduated, and he has since led the Bulls to their first bowl win to kickoff the college bowl season this year. Former assistant Kevin Bullis took over, and continues to keep Whitewater in the national championship picture.