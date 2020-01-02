Whitewater grad sees brighter days ahead after painful loss

When I was in college at the Division 3 sports powerhouse, I was not only a journalism major who often covered everything ranging from basketball to baseball, I was and still am a huge supporter of athletics at the school. So much so that I am friends with and have known the majority of the UW-Whitewater athletics staff and athletes since I was in school.
When I was at Whitewater, you could say it was the glory days of Warhawk athletics. I was fortunate enough to see the college win multiple national championships during my time in school.
This included current Buffalo football coach Lance Leipold, who compiled a 109-6 record at UW-Whitewater, leading them to as many national championships as he had losses, to a trifecta with Whitewater winning national titles in all three major men’s sports in 2014. I was also fortunate enough to experience tournament runs in other sports, as well as seeing two SportsCenter top plays that involved both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at UW-Whitewater.
Of course, Leipold left for Buffalo at the same time I graduated, and he has since led the Bulls to their first bowl win to kickoff the college bowl season this year. Former assistant Kevin Bullis took over, and continues to keep Whitewater in the national championship picture.
To me, Kevin is always going to have a monkey on his back, after what Lance accomplished. This year, he got part of that off his back in his fifth season as coach. In his tenure so far, he has led Whitewater to four playoffs appearances with three national semifinal appearances.
This year had a 2010 feel, a year where the Warhawks lost a starting quarterback due to injury before the playoffs, except it was just a switch. Junior Zach Oles started the season as starter, and due to struggles in conference rival UW-Oshkosh and injuries, Max Meylor took over and led them in this playoff run.
Whitewater had key playoff wins this year in some of the most exciting Warhawk football since Leipold left. The Warhawks went into Texas in the quarterfinals and beat defending champ Mary Hardin-Baylor, before outlasting last year’s Gagliardi Award-winning Jackson Erdmann at home in arguably one of the best semifinal games in Warhawk playoff history.
Bullis got the first monkey off his back and took Whitewater to a national championship game Dec. 20 in a loss against North Central.
North Central showed balance throughout the first half between Ethan Greenfield’s running attack and Gagliardi Award-winning quarterback Broc Rutter’s big passing throughout the game, as they jumped out to a 34-0 lead early in the second half. Whitewater was able to get a couple of big runs from quarterback Max Meylor and Alex Peete, but struggled to get their signature “pound the rock” running style going at times.
One of the things that stick out from the stats is that Tyler Holte was the leading receiver for the Warhawks. That showed that North Central took away Whitewater’s best three targets in Ryan Wisniewski, Derek Kumerow, and J.T. Parish. With Wisniewski, the Warhawks have run option offense throughout the last two seasons, and it was something that Whitewater did not show a lot of in the game.
From the running game standpoint, Jarrod Ware missed the game due to a broken foot, which he also had last year. In the playoffs, Ware was a difference maker in the running game, with a big performance in the quarterfinal matchup with Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Ware had a 110-yard rushing performance against the 2018 national champion in the quarterfinals, with two touchdown runs for the Warhawks. The senior running back had two 100-plus-yard performances in Whitewater’s run to Shenandoah for the title game.
The other interesting takeaway from the game was Whitewater did not get a turnover throughout the game, and didn’t record a sack until the fourth quarter. The Warhawks had 51 sacks on the season and recovered 16 fumbles and interceptions entering the game.
With that stat, it allowed Rutter to get all the protection he needed to find his receivers, with the big one being Andrew Kamienski. Whitewater had its hands full, with Kamienski having more than 2,000 receiving yards and Greenfield having more than 2,000 yards rushing on the season.
Whitewater did not take advantage of their breaks during the game, as they had a lucky blocked punt on Rutter that did not result in scoring. Wojceich Gasienica missed a couple of field goals as well, and Whitewater recovered an onside kick late in the game that did not result in a score.
Even though a loss in a national championship game stinks — and yes, I think an earlier national championship game appearance could have occurred in some of his previous seasons, as there were more experienced teams than this year — this to me is a step to hopefully something bigger next season.
Next year, Whitewater will be poised to get back not only the WIAC conference title, but also land back on the national championship stage, this time at the site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Whitewater can continue to improve with a more experienced quarterback in Meylor, who started all five games of Whitewater’s playoff run this year. They’ll bring back a 1,000-yard rusher in running back Alex Peete, and a deep receiving corps. highlighted by four 400-yard receivers in Wisniewski, Parrish, Holte and Kumerow.
On the defensive side, Whitewater will return the conference defensive player of the year in Mackenzie Balanganayi, who they will get back from an ACL injury suffered in the first round of the playoffs, and an upcoming defensive lineman in Westosha Central product Nico Lemke to man that front. Mark McGrath, Tommy Matoska, and Kaleb Kaminski will be the other big returners on the Warhawk defense.
In conclusion, even though the ending to this year stinks, the Warhawks will reload and be back next year. Hopefully with a trophy that I still have not had a chance to hold as a fan, even when I was in school.