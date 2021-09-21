Williams Bay football team loses Sept. 17 game by forfeit to St. Mary Catholic

The Williams Bay High School football team lost their away game, Sept. 17, against St. Mary Catholic by forfeit.
Athletic Director Hank Johnson said the team had to forfeit the game because of injuries and illnesses, and there were not enough team members available to play.
Johnson said there should be enough players available for this week’s game.
The Bulldogs set to host Wisconsin Heights High School at home, Sept. 24, but Johnson said that game has been rescheduled to 1 p.m., Sept. 25 because of a lack of referees available for Sept. 24.
“It’s been a weird season,” Johnson said.
