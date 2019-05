This spring’s bad weather struck again last week, and the rain washed away all of the games for both the Williams Bay baseball and softball teams.

While all of the local teams have battled poor conditions, the Bay teams have gotten the worst of it. The Bulldogs have played just seven games apiece, less than half of Badger baseball’s 16 or Big Foot softball’s 17.

With the season nearing its conclusion, the Williams Bay squads will have plenty of games to make up before the playoffs are upon them.