This past week was the opening round of the softball playoffs, and Williams Bay and Big Foot both got in on the action.

Williams Bay

The Bulldogs kicked things off on May 16, picking up an 8-4 win on the road against Dodgeland.

Williams Bay scored first, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Dodgeland responded in the second inning to tie it 1-1.

Once again, the Bay moved ahead, going up 2-1 in the top of the third inning, but the Trojans fought back to take a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the third.

After a scoreless fourth, Williams Bay chipped away at the deficit with one run in the fifth inning.

It was not until the game’s final frame that the Bulldogs seized control, scoring five runs in the top of the seventh to win 8-4.

With the win, the Bulldogs advanced to the second regional round, where they were scheduled to face Horicon on May 21.

Big Foot

The Chiefs did not fare as well, falling 18-1 to East Troy on May 17 after their May 16 game was postponed.

Senior Lynda Santiago drove in Big Foot’s only RBI of the game.