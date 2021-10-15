Williams Bay wins homecoming after game ends early at halftime

WILLIAMS BAY – The Williams Bay football team won their homecoming game after a dominating first half with a score of 29 to 12.

Unfortunately they were not able to make it to the second half after their opponent North Crawford had two injuries and didn’t have enough players to complete. North Crawford started with nine players on their 8-man team and with two injuries that brought their team down to seven active players.

In past years, Williams Bay struggled to have enough players and moved to the 8-player league. This year, however, they have a large team with 24 players on the team.

Bulldogs Coach Dave Rowland said, “The kids have been fighting hard. They have been playing really hard. They put everything on the line tonight and came out ready to play.”