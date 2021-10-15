Williams Bay wins homecoming after game ends early at halftime

STEPHANIE JONES
WILLIAMS BAY – The Williams Bay football team won their homecoming game after a dominating first half with a score of 29 to 12.
Unfortunately they were not able to make it to the second half after their opponent North Crawford had two injuries and didn’t have enough players to complete. North Crawford started with nine players on their 8-man team and with two injuries that brought their team down to seven active players.
In past years, Williams Bay struggled to have enough players and moved to the 8-player league. This year, however, they have a large team with 24 players on the team.
Bulldogs Coach Dave Rowland said, “The kids have been fighting hard. They have been playing really hard. They put everything on the line tonight and came out ready to play.”
15 photos from the first ever Nick Caselli Rocking Car Show
Banner
A white banner displays the details of the inaugural Nick Caselli Rocking Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 9. The Williams Bay Lions hosted the event at Edgewater Park in honor of the late Lion Nick Caselli.
Karena Tse
Crowd
Visitors enjoy the classic cars at the inaugural Nick Caselli Rocking Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 9. The Williams Bay Lions Club hosted the event at Edgewater Park in honor of the late Lion Nick Caselli.
Karena Tse
Spooky passengers
Spooky passengers enjoy a sunny Saturday morning at the inaugural Nick Caselli Rocking Car Show on Oct. 9. The Williams Bay Lions Club hosted the event at Edgewater Park in honor of the late Lion Nick Caselli.
Karena Tse
Black and white
A pair of classic cars sit on display at the inaugural Nick Caselli Rocking Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 9. The Williams Bay Lions Club hosted the event at Edgewater Park in honor of the late Lion Nick Caselli.
Karena Tse
Dennis Wachs
Dennis Wachs sits by his 2015 Ford Mustang.
Karena Tse
Zombie Response Vehicle
The Zombie Response Vehicle sits on display at the inaugural Nick Caselli Rocking Car Show.
Karena Tse
Red Dog
Ron Luchtenburg of Williams Bay shows off “Red Dog,” his 1968 Cutlass Convertible.
Karena Tse
Nick Caselli
A framed photo of the late Nick Caselli with his racecar sits on display at the inaugural Nick Caselli Rocking Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 9. The Williams Bay Lions Club hosted the event at Edgewater Park in honor of Caselli.
Karena Tse
JoAnn Caselli
JoAnn Caselli stands next to her black 1970 Chevrolet El Camino at Edgewater Park on Saturday, Oct. 9. JoAnn Caselli and her late husband Nick Caselli were the original owners of this classic car. For additional photos from the car show see page D4 and go to
lakegenevanews.net
Karena Tse
Vest
A decorated Lions Club vest rests in the drivers seat of a black 1970 Chevrolet El Camino on Saturday, Oct. 9. JoAnn Caselli and her late husband Nick Caselli were the original owners of this classic car.
Karena Tse
Racecar
A black racecar sits on display at the inaugural Nick Caselli Rocking Car Show.
Karena Tse
Three cars
Three classic cars sit on display at the inaugural Nick Caselli Rocking Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 9. The Williams Bay Lions Club hosted the event at Edgewater Park in honor of the late Lion Nick Caselli.
Karena Tse
1959 Corvette
A 1959 Corvette catches the sun at the inaugural Nick Caselli Rocking Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 9. The Williams Bay Lions Club hosted the event at Edgewater Park in honor of the late Lion Nick Caselli.
Karena Tse
Lakeside
Classic cars sit lakeside at the inaugural Nick Caselli Rocking Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 9. The Williams Bay Lions Club hosted the event at Edgewater Park in honor of the late Lion Nick Caselli.
Karena Tse
Williams Bay Lions
Ray Ring, Tom Treichel and Doug "Swany" Swangren of the Williams Bay Lions Club pose for a photo at the inaugural Nick Caselli Rocking Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 9. The Williams Bay Lions Club hosted the event at Edgewater Park in honor of the late Lion Nick Caselli.
Karena Tse
Tom Treichel
Tom Treichel, past president of the Williams Bay Lions Club, stands next to his Corvette.
RAY RING, submitted
