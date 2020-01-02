Women sailing program expands again

The training sessions will be run in a similar fashion to the Geneva Lake Sailing School’s introductory youth sailing programs, which feature on-the-water first-hand instruction so that the newcomers can learn by enjoying the lake rather than being lectured.

“We’re trying to avoid classroom time,” sailing school president John Holland said. “We want to have active learning on the water versus bringing people in on an evening to sit in a classroom on Lake Geneva, which is not ideal.”

With the original racing series continuing as well, and the sailing school and yacht club raising funds for more boats, there will be plenty of opportunities for women across the spectrum, from former racers to people who have typically stayed off the dock.

Last year, Sexton was one of those newcomers who tried sailing for the first time, after years of watching her kids race, which finally gave her a chance to see what all the fuss was about.

“What was really cool for me as a parent was seeing how delighted my kids were that I was out there doing what they do,” Sexton said.