Women sailing program expands again

When the Women on the Water sailing program started out in the summer of 2018, not only did all 16 spots for the program fill up, a long waiting list formed of women in the area interested in learning the ins and outs of sailing.
Knowing how much demand was out there, the Geneva Lake Sailing School and Lake Geneva Yacht Club doubled the number of races in 2019 to allow 32 women to participate.
However, a waiting list formed yet again.
Now, in planning for the summer of 2020, Women on the Water is going to double again to meet the demand for what is quickly becoming one of the most popular sailing programs on the lake.
This sudden surge of women interested in sailing did not appear out of nowhere; in fact, it shows that there has been interest in such a group all along.
“I think it’s a program that was maybe overdue,” Geneva Lake Sailing School board member and first-time sailor Sara Sexton said. “With the enthusiasm behind it, I think we’ll have the boats filled long before the season is going to start.”
Over the past two summers, the Women on the Water program has been focused on racing, but next summer’s offering will also feature a more instructional course for women who are new to sailing to allow them to get their feet wet before diving into the world of sailboat racing.
The training sessions will be run in a similar fashion to the Geneva Lake Sailing School’s introductory youth sailing programs, which feature on-the-water first-hand instruction so that the newcomers can learn by enjoying the lake rather than being lectured.
“We’re trying to avoid classroom time,” sailing school president John Holland said. “We want to have active learning on the water versus bringing people in on an evening to sit in a classroom on Lake Geneva, which is not ideal.”
With the original racing series continuing as well, and the sailing school and yacht club raising funds for more boats, there will be plenty of opportunities for women across the spectrum, from former racers to people who have typically stayed off the dock.
Last year, Sexton was one of those newcomers who tried sailing for the first time, after years of watching her kids race, which finally gave her a chance to see what all the fuss was about.
“What was really cool for me as a parent was seeing how delighted my kids were that I was out there doing what they do,” Sexton said.
On the other end of the spectrum was Marie Kropp, who had plenty of racing experience in her younger days, but had not been sailing in over a decade. Before she joined Women on the Water last summer, she had hoped to get back into racing, but as an adult woman, there were not many opportunities for her.
As such, the success of the program has not surprised her at all.
“Adults, if they had the chance, they would like to get out there and race. They’re there with their children, so I always thought the program would work,” Kropp said.
Once she got back in the swing of things, Kropp and her crewmates — most of whom had little or no sailing experience prior to the summer — ended up winning the Women on the Water racing circuit. Even though she was experienced, seeing how well newer teammates did was a testament to the fact that anybody who joins Women on the Water can be successful.
“It’s a good example that you can start at any time and be good and have fun,” Kropp said.