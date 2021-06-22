YMCA Baseball and Softball 6/14-6/18

Lake Geneva’s YMCA baseball schedule was slightly hampered by rain, but still got most of their games in last week.
YMCA Adult Softball
Advocare defeated Champs Sports Bar 17-4. Lofy Landscaping topped SL Hitmen 20-6. Team Cliff snuck past Mars Resort 12-10. Edmunds Dairy won a barnburner 26-18 over EPTC.
Standings
Lofy Landscaping 3 - 1
EPTC 3 - 1
Team Cliff 3 - 1
Advocare 3 - 1
Edmunds Dairy 2 - 2
Mars Resort 1 - 3
SL Hitmen 1 - 3
Champs Sports Bar 0 - 4
Major League Baseball
Kunes Chevrolet defeated Upper Curst Pizzeria 11-2. Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly beat Kokodynski Orthodontics 6-5.
Minor League Baseball
Square Painting and Decorating picked up wins over Fairwyn Ltd and Brewington Electric. Media Team One beat Fairwyn Ltd and Brewington Electric.
Junior League Softball
Next Door Pub won two games, beating Lake Geneva Chiropractice 2-0 and Kokodynski Orthodontics 4-0. Kokodynski Ortho picked up a 7-3 win over PFI Screen Print. PFI Screen Print beat Lake Geneva Chiropractic 10-1.
U-14 Travel Baseball
Lake Geneva Kwik Trip lost a 6-1 game against Whitewater. Lake Geneva Ecklund Group lost 14-13 to Burlington and 17-7 to Big Foot.
U-12 Travel Baseball
Lake Geneva Casting Solutions lost 13-3 to Delavan-Darien Duck Inn and 11-3 to Delavan-Darien Legion.