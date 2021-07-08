 Skip to main content
YMCA Baseball and Softball 6/29-7/6
YMCA Baseball and Softball 6/29-7/6

YMCA Baseball and Softball 6/29-7/6

A few of the Lake Geneva YMCA baseball and softball teams saw their regular seasons come to a close, though others will keep marching on.

Adult Softball

No games July 2.

Standings

EPTC 3—1

Team Cliff 3—1

Lofy Lanscaping 3—1

Advocare 3—1

Edmunds Dairy 2—2

Mars Resort 1—3

SL Hitmen 1—3

Champs 0—4

Major League Baseball

June 29 games rained out.

July 1—Kokodynski Orthodontics 8 Steinbrinks Piggly Wiggly 6

July 1—Kunes Chevrolet 5 Upper Crust Pizzeria 5 (tie)

Minor League Baseball

Square Painting & Decorating defeated Fairwyn Ltd

Merdis Team One defeated Brewington Electric

Square Painting & Decorating defeated Media Team One

Brewington Electric defeated Fairwyn Ltd

Junior League Softball

Kokoydinski Orthodontics defeated Next Door Pub

PFI Screen Print defeated LG Chiropractic

Travel Baseball U-14

LG Kwik Trip 8 Waterford Brewers 3

LG Kwik Trip 13 Elkhorn Piggly Wiggly 9

Whitewater 7 LG Ecklund Group 5

Palmyra 17 LG Ecklund Group 1

Final regular season records: LG Kwik Trip 5-8, LG Ecklund Group 1-12

Travel baseball U-12

Williams Bay 10 LG Casting Solution 7

Final regular season record: 3-11

