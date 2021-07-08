YMCA Baseball and Softball 6/29-7/6

A few of the Lake Geneva YMCA baseball and softball teams saw their regular seasons come to a close, though others will keep marching on.
Adult Softball
No games July 2.
Standings
EPTC 3—1
Team Cliff 3—1
Lofy Lanscaping 3—1
Advocare 3—1
Edmunds Dairy 2—2
Mars Resort 1—3
SL Hitmen 1—3
Champs 0—4
Major League Baseball
June 29 games rained out.
July 1—Kokodynski Orthodontics 8 Steinbrinks Piggly Wiggly 6
July 1—Kunes Chevrolet 5 Upper Crust Pizzeria 5 (tie)
Minor League Baseball
Square Painting & Decorating defeated Fairwyn Ltd
Merdis Team One defeated Brewington Electric
Square Painting & Decorating defeated Media Team One
Brewington Electric defeated Fairwyn Ltd
Junior League Softball
Kokoydinski Orthodontics defeated Next Door Pub
PFI Screen Print defeated LG Chiropractic
Travel Baseball U-14
LG Kwik Trip 8 Waterford Brewers 3
LG Kwik Trip 13 Elkhorn Piggly Wiggly 9
Whitewater 7 LG Ecklund Group 5
Palmyra 17 LG Ecklund Group 1
Final regular season records: LG Kwik Trip 5-8, LG Ecklund Group 1-12
Travel baseball U-12
Williams Bay 10 LG Casting Solution 7
Final regular season record: 3-11