YMCA baseball and softball 6/7-6/11

The Lake Geneva YMCA’s summer baseball and softball season is well underway with a loaded schedule of adult and youth games this past week.
Friday Night Men’s Softball
Team Cliff defeated Lofy Landscaping in a barnburner 17-15. Advocare beat Mars Resort 19-2. EPTC stayed undefeated with a 21-2 win over Champs. Edmunds Dairy won their first came of the year 13-9 over SL Hitmen.
Standings
EPTC 3-0
Team Cliff 2-1
Lofy Landscaping 2-1
Advocare 2-1
Mars Resort 1-2
SL Hitmen 1-2
Edmunds Dairy 1-2
Champs 0-3
Major League Baseball
Kokodynski Orthodontics beat Upper Crust Pizzeria 8-3, and also beat Peck and Weis 11-3. Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly defeated Peck and Weis 14-11. Kunes Chevrolet beat Stinebrinks Piggly Wiggly 5-2.
Standings
Kokodynski Orthodontics 2-0
Kunes Chevrolet – Lake Geneva 1-0
Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly 1-1
Upper Crust Pizzeria 0-1
Peck and Weis 0-2
U-14 Baseball
Lake Geneva Kwik Trip’s U-14 team won a pair of games, beating the Waterford Brewers 11-7 and Palmyra 2 9-8. Kwik Trip’s record is 3-5 so far.
Lake Geneva Ecklund Group’s U-14 squad lost a pair of games, 14-4 against Palmyra 1 and 19-10 against Williams Bay, for a 1-6 record this season.
U-12 Baseball
The Lake Geneva Casting Solutions U-14 team split a pair of games, winning 15-9 over the Big Foot Rangers and losing 14-4 against Whitewater for a 2-7 record this year.