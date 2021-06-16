 Skip to main content
YMCA baseball and softball 6/7-6/11
The Lake Geneva YMCA’s summer baseball and softball season is well underway with a loaded schedule of adult and youth games this past week.

Friday Night Men’s Softball

Team Cliff defeated Lofy Landscaping in a barnburner 17-15. Advocare beat Mars Resort 19-2. EPTC stayed undefeated with a 21-2 win over Champs. Edmunds Dairy won their first came of the year 13-9 over SL Hitmen.

Standings

EPTC 3-0

Team Cliff 2-1

Lofy Landscaping 2-1

Advocare 2-1

Mars Resort 1-2

SL Hitmen 1-2

Edmunds Dairy 1-2

Champs 0-3

Major League Baseball

Kokodynski Orthodontics beat Upper Crust Pizzeria 8-3, and also beat Peck and Weis 11-3. Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly defeated Peck and Weis 14-11. Kunes Chevrolet beat Stinebrinks Piggly Wiggly 5-2.

Standings

Kokodynski Orthodontics 2-0

Kunes Chevrolet – Lake Geneva 1-0

Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly 1-1

Upper Crust Pizzeria 0-1

Peck and Weis 0-2

U-14 Baseball

Lake Geneva Kwik Trip’s U-14 team won a pair of games, beating the Waterford Brewers 11-7 and Palmyra 2 9-8. Kwik Trip’s record is 3-5 so far.

Lake Geneva Ecklund Group’s U-14 squad lost a pair of games, 14-4 against Palmyra 1 and 19-10 against Williams Bay, for a 1-6 record this season.

U-12 Baseball

The Lake Geneva Casting Solutions U-14 team split a pair of games, winning 15-9 over the Big Foot Rangers and losing 14-4 against Whitewater for a 2-7 record this year.

