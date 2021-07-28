YMCA Baseball and Softball 7/12-7/23

The Lake Geneva YMCA wrapped up its youth baseball and softball seasons last week, but the adult softball season will still continue through mid August.
Adult Softball
Results from Friday July 23.
Advocare beat EPTC 20-4.
Advocare defeated Edmunds Dairy 13-0.
Lake Geneva Lanes topped SL Hitmen 13-4.
Edmunds Dairy defeated Mars Resort 13-4.
SL Hitmen beat Champs 17-10.
Lofy Landscaping topped Champs 19-8.
Standings
Advocare 6-1
Lofy Landscaping 5-1
EPTC 4-3
Lake Geneva Lanes 4-3
Edmunds Dairy 4-4
SL Hitmen 3-5
Champs 2-6
Mars Resort 1-6
Major League Baseball
Playoffs
Tuesday July 20—Upper Crust Pizzeria 11 Peck & Weis 4
Wednesday July 21—Stinebinks Piggly Wiggly 6 Upper Crust Pizzeria 6
Wednesday July 21—Kunes Chevrolet 7 Kokodynski Ortho 6
Championship Game Thursday July 22—Kunes Chevrolet Buick GMC of Lake Geneva defeated Stinebrinks Piggly Wiggly 9-7
Junior League Softball
July 12
PFI Screen Print defeated Next Door Pub
Kokodynski Ortho defeated LG Chiropractic
July 19
Next Door Pub 3 LG Chiropractic 0
PFI Screen Print 9 Kokodynski Orthodontics 6
July 21
Next Door Pub tied LG Chiropractic
PFI Screen Print tied Kokodynski Orthodontics
Minor League Baseball
July 12
Media Team defeated Brewington Electric
Square Painting defeated Fairwyn
July 19
Square Painting defeated Brewington Electric
Media Team One defeated Fairwyn
July 21
Square Painting defeated Media Team One
Brewington Electric tied Fairwyn Ltd