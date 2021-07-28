 Skip to main content
YMCA Baseball and Softball 7/12-7/23
The Lake Geneva YMCA wrapped up its youth baseball and softball seasons last week, but the adult softball season will still continue through mid August.

Adult Softball

Results from Friday July 23.

Advocare beat EPTC 20-4.

Advocare defeated Edmunds Dairy 13-0.

Lake Geneva Lanes topped SL Hitmen 13-4.

Edmunds Dairy defeated Mars Resort 13-4.

SL Hitmen beat Champs 17-10.

Lofy Landscaping topped Champs 19-8.

Standings

Advocare 6-1

Lofy Landscaping 5-1

EPTC 4-3

Lake Geneva Lanes 4-3

Edmunds Dairy 4-4

SL Hitmen 3-5

Champs 2-6

Mars Resort 1-6

Major League Baseball

Playoffs

Tuesday July 20—Upper Crust Pizzeria 11 Peck & Weis 4

Wednesday July 21—Stinebinks Piggly Wiggly 6 Upper Crust Pizzeria 6

Wednesday July 21—Kunes Chevrolet 7 Kokodynski Ortho 6

Championship Game Thursday July 22—Kunes Chevrolet Buick GMC of Lake Geneva defeated Stinebrinks Piggly Wiggly 9-7

Junior League Softball

July 12

PFI Screen Print defeated Next Door Pub

Kokodynski Ortho defeated LG Chiropractic

July 19

Next Door Pub 3 LG Chiropractic 0

PFI Screen Print 9 Kokodynski Orthodontics 6

July 21

Next Door Pub tied LG Chiropractic

PFI Screen Print tied Kokodynski Orthodontics

Minor League Baseball

July 12

Media Team defeated Brewington Electric

Square Painting defeated Fairwyn

July 19

Square Painting defeated Brewington Electric

Media Team One defeated Fairwyn

July 21

Square Painting defeated Media Team One

Brewington Electric tied Fairwyn Ltd

