YMCA baseball and softball 7/30
The Lake Geneva YMCA adult softball season is rounding into the home stretch, with a tightly contested race at the top of the leaderboards.

Results from Friday July 30

Lofy Landscaping defeated Mars Resort 13-10.

Lake Geneva Lanes beat EPTC 12- 9.

EPTC topped Edmunds Dairy 7-0.

Lofy Landscaping snuck past SL Hitmen 10-9.

Mars Resort tied Lake Geneva Lanes 17-17.

Advocare defeated Champ’s 17-7.

Standings

Lofy Landscaping 7-1

Advocare 7-1

Lake Geneva Lanes 5-3-1

EPTC 5-4

Edmunds Dairy 4-5

SL Hitmen 3-6

Champs 2-7

Mars Resort 1-7-1

