YMCA baseball and softball 7/30

The Lake Geneva YMCA adult softball season is rounding into the home stretch, with a tightly contested race at the top of the leaderboards.
Results from Friday July 30
Lofy Landscaping defeated Mars Resort 13-10.
Lake Geneva Lanes beat EPTC 12- 9.
EPTC topped Edmunds Dairy 7-0.
Lofy Landscaping snuck past SL Hitmen 10-9.
Mars Resort tied Lake Geneva Lanes 17-17.
Advocare defeated Champ’s 17-7.
Standings
Lofy Landscaping 7-1
Advocare 7-1
Lake Geneva Lanes 5-3-1
EPTC 5-4
Edmunds Dairy 4-5
SL Hitmen 3-6
Champs 2-7
Mars Resort 1-7-1
Andrew Tucker
Reporter
