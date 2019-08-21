The YMCA mens softball season will wrap up soon with a full slate of playoff games on Aug. 23. Heading into the final weekend, the standings are as follows:

Lofy Landscaping, Leedle Farms and WLKG 961 FM all have a 9-2 record, although Lofy is the top seed in the tournament, Leedle Farms is second and WLKG is the third team.

Next up is Team Advacare, who is 7-4 in fourth place.

Hogs and Kisses is fifth, Delavan CRC is sixth, and Timmy’s Tools is seventh, with all three teams having a 5-6 record.

Lake Geneva Golf Cart is in eighth place with a 3-8 record, and State Farm rounds out the group with a 2-9 mark.