YMCA softball 8/6
The final regular season games of the YMCA adult softball league have been played and the single elimination playoffs begin Friday August 13.

Results from Friday August 6

Lofy Landscaping beat EPTC 7-0.

Mars Resort defeated SL Hitmen 7-0.

Edmunds Dairy topped Champs 7-0.

The game between Lake Geneva Lanes and Advocare was cancelled.

Standings

Lofy Landscaping 8-1

Advocare 7-1

Lake Geneva Lanes 5-3-1

Edmunds Dairy 5-5

EPTC 5-5

SL Hitmen 3-7

Mars Resort 2-7-1

Champs 2-8

