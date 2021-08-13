YMCA softball 8/6

The final regular season games of the YMCA adult softball league have been played and the single elimination playoffs begin Friday August 13.
Results from Friday August 6
Lofy Landscaping beat EPTC 7-0.
Mars Resort defeated SL Hitmen 7-0.
Edmunds Dairy topped Champs 7-0.
The game between Lake Geneva Lanes and Advocare was cancelled.
Standings
Lofy Landscaping 8-1
Advocare 7-1
Lake Geneva Lanes 5-3-1
Edmunds Dairy 5-5
EPTC 5-5
SL Hitmen 3-7
Mars Resort 2-7-1
Champs 2-8
Andrew Tucker
Reporter
