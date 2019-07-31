It was a strong summer for the Lake Geneva YMCA swim team, with 100 kids competing as part of the team — more than double the 40 kids who were on the team just two years ago, according to coach Glen Biller.

The season came to an end this past weekend for half of the team, while the other half sees the season end next weekend.

From July 26 to 28, the 12-and-under swimmers took part in their state championships in Pleasant Prairie, while the 13-and-over contestants will travel to Waukesha for their meet Aug. 2 to 4.

The YMCA’s swim team had two competitors at the 12-and-under meet, with one boy and one girl competing.

On the girls side, Abbey Leach placed 59th out of 71 competitors in the 50-meter backstroke for the 11-12-year-old division.

For the boys was Noah Langlund, who competed in six events in the 11-12-year-old division. His best finishes came in the 800-meter freestyle and the 400-meter freestyle, where he finished in ninth place in both events to earn a spot on the podium.

The Lake Geneva Swim Club was also competing at the state championship event, with Trey Smith competing in six 11-12-year-old division events and finishing in the top 10 in five of them. His highest finish came in the 200-meter freestyle where he placed sixth.