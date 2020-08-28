 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youth sailors finish near the top in Midwest championship
alert top story

Youth sailors finish near the top in Midwest championship

{{featured_button_text}}
GLKC Race 2

The Geneva Lake Sailing School had competitors finish this summer in the Top 10 of the Midwest event.

 File photo, Regional News

Youth sailors at the Geneva Lake Sailing School spend all summer preparing for a climactic event — the Inland Lake Yachting Association’s Optimist Championship.

On Aug. 3 and 4 on Pine Lake in Chenequa, that hard work paid off, as the youngsters shined during the races.

With sailors coming from across Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota to compete, the competition was fierce. But local athletes were able to fight their way to the top 10.

Grady Strothman was able to pick up the region’s best placement at the event, finishing ninth overall, as well as taking fourth in the blue fleet. Reid Hirn was not far behind, though, placing 10th overall and fifth in the blue fleet.

Making it three Geneva Lake Sailing School representatives in a row, Jack Plummer claimed 11th overall, while also finishing in first place for the white fleet. Bo Strothman cracked the top five in the white fleet with a fourth-place finish, and Tilly Niemann was next up with a fifth-place white fleet finish.

The Optimist Championship is a storied event in the Midwest’s sailing scene, and GLSS executive director Marek Valasek said it is promising to see strong performances from area athletes.

“It’s definitely a lot of prestige that goes into competing in these regattas,” Valasek said. “There were some Olympic and America’s Cup champions that came from sailing at the ILYA, so it’s a pretty big deal for kids from this area.”

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Badger sports season set for fall
High-school

Badger sports season set for fall

Badger's fall sports will not move to the spring as the Southern Lakes Conference finalized its schedule, meaning Friday Night Lights football will soon return to Lake Geneva.

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics