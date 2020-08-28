Youth sailors finish near the top in Midwest championship

Youth sailors at the Geneva Lake Sailing School spend all summer preparing for a climactic event — the Inland Lake Yachting Association’s Optimist Championship.

On Aug. 3 and 4 on Pine Lake in Chenequa, that hard work paid off, as the youngsters shined during the races.

With sailors coming from across Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota to compete, the competition was fierce. But local athletes were able to fight their way to the top 10.

Grady Strothman was able to pick up the region’s best placement at the event, finishing ninth overall, as well as taking fourth in the blue fleet. Reid Hirn was not far behind, though, placing 10th overall and fifth in the blue fleet.

Making it three Geneva Lake Sailing School representatives in a row, Jack Plummer claimed 11th overall, while also finishing in first place for the white fleet. Bo Strothman cracked the top five in the white fleet with a fourth-place finish, and Tilly Niemann was next up with a fifth-place white fleet finish.

The Optimist Championship is a storied event in the Midwest’s sailing scene, and GLSS executive director Marek Valasek said it is promising to see strong performances from area athletes.

“It’s definitely a lot of prestige that goes into competing in these regattas,” Valasek said. “There were some Olympic and America’s Cup champions that came from sailing at the ILYA, so it’s a pretty big deal for kids from this area.”

