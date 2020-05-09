Youth sports teams missing action from coronavirus

While the most notorious sports cancellations have involved stopping March Madness and the professional sports leagues, the coronavirus pandemic has deprived athletes of all ages from pursuing athletic endeavors, including youth athletes who may be trying a sport for the first time.
Locally, youth sports coaches and organizations have been forced to be nimble in dealing with the ever-changing Safer at Home decrees and business closures while still fostering kids’ skills and love of the game.
For swimmers in the area, the Safer at Home orders that shut down many businesses and activities came at a relatively good time in their yearly schedule.
The high school boys state meet had wrapped up a few weeks earlier, and the USA Swimming winter youth season had just wrapped up as well, allowing the athletes some closure with those seasons.
However, practice for the summer season typically begins in late April, so the Lake Geneva Ducks swim team is just beginning to have its season impacted. In addition, USA Swimming has already cancelled its summer state meets, so things will not be the same as in past years.
“It puts a different spin on what we’re looking to do this summer and changes the goals up,” Ducks coach Glen Biller said.
Even before the coronavirus season cancellation, Biller sent out a weekly email newsletter to the families of his squad. Now that they are not allowed to practice, those correspondences have become even more important.
Not only has it allowed the Ducks parents to stay up to date on the status of the season, it also gives Biller an avenue to send out instructional videos, and clips of professional swimmers to teach the kids how to perfect their forms in ways he could not have explained in a practice.
“They can watch Michael Phelps do a kick, and don’t take my word for it, the Olympians actually do this,” Biller said.
For now, Biller and his assistant coaches are just waiting for the state to reopen to resume practice and salvage as much of the late April to mid-July season as they can.
No matter when that reopening occurs, Biller thinks having some semblance of a season will be better than nothing.
“Even a week of training or two weeks of training, we’re still better off from where we started. Whatever we get, we will absolutely take,” Biller said.
Youth tennis players are in a bit of a different situation from the young swimmers.
While they have also seen their statewide and nationwide tournaments for the summer cancelled, public tennis courts remain open around the region, unlike pools, so players and their family can hit some balls around if they find a free court.
However, it’s tough for top-flight junior players to replicate the training they would get with an experienced instructor by playing with their parents or siblings.
To fill that void, Lake Geneva Tennis owner Paul Lauterbach says he and his instructors are starting to work out ways to train their clients without any balls or contact. With an instructor on the other side of the net from the pupil, there’s 20 to 90 feet between the two players, Lauterbach says, significantly more than the suggested six feet of social distancing recommended.
Another aspect that sets tennis apart from many other sports is that tennis leagues and lessons tend to run year-round rather than seasonally, which means that missing a few months is still disappointing to a young player, but not as crippling as missing their only chance to play all year.
With players champing at the bit to get back out on the court, Lauterbach is not worried that losing a few weeks of playtime will put a dent in kids’ enthusiasm for the sport.
“We’re very optimistic that when we’re able to come back, we come back strong,” Lauterbach said.
Perhaps the largest youth sports program in the Lake Geneva area is the YMCA baseball and softball leagues, which YMCA Executive Director Mike Kramp says features 500 or more kids in each summer.
Much like with the swim team, baseball and softball practices typically begin by the end of April, so the season is already being cut down. Games typically do not start until early June, though, so there is still hope that a full slate of competition could be in the cards.
That does not make it any easier for the players to be stuck inside when they are normally out playing, though.
“It’s a shame too, because the weather is being pretty good to us. We’ve got a nice day today and we have some 70-degree weather coming up,” YMCA sports director Avi Mor said.
Mor and Kramp said that the Lake Geneva YMCA has started to discuss some contingency plans for what to do if the Safer at Home orders continue to run into the summer, but no firm decisions are in place yet for a shortened season.
However, they both say that the plan under almost any circumstances is to have some sort of competitions once it’s safe to do so, no matter how short the season ends up being.
Beyond just trying to get something cobbled together for the YMCA baseball season, Kramp says he hopes that all of the local teams and camps are able to give kids something to do during a time that is typically reserved for most of their time off and activities.
“I really truly hope people are able to offer these programs even if it’s in a modified way for the sake of the kids,” Kramp said. “I’d hate for us to miss summer.”
