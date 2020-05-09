Youth sports teams missing action from coronavirus

Not only has it allowed the Ducks parents to stay up to date on the status of the season, it also gives Biller an avenue to send out instructional videos, and clips of professional swimmers to teach the kids how to perfect their forms in ways he could not have explained in a practice.

“They can watch Michael Phelps do a kick, and don’t take my word for it, the Olympians actually do this,” Biller said.

For now, Biller and his assistant coaches are just waiting for the state to reopen to resume practice and salvage as much of the late April to mid-July season as they can.

No matter when that reopening occurs, Biller thinks having some semblance of a season will be better than nothing.

“Even a week of training or two weeks of training, we’re still better off from where we started. Whatever we get, we will absolutely take,” Biller said.

Youth tennis players are in a bit of a different situation from the young swimmers.

While they have also seen their statewide and nationwide tournaments for the summer cancelled, public tennis courts remain open around the region, unlike pools, so players and their family can hit some balls around if they find a free court.