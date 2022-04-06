Spring sports are just getting started. Here are a couple photos from the beginning of the season. Photos by Regional News sports reporter Travis Devlin. To reach Travis this season email him at tdevlin@lakegenevanews.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Travis Devlin
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today