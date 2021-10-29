Stabbing reported at Walworth County Vegas gentleman's club

The Walworth County Sheriff’s 911 Communications Center received a report of a physical fight about 2 a.m., Oct. 29 at the Vegas Club, W9031 U.S. Highway 14 in the Town of Darien, according to police.

Police said the initial dispatch reported that a person had been stabbed and another was unconscious. Upon arrival, Walworth County sheriff’s deputies did not locate the stabbing victim. The person who had been knocked unconscious was treated at the scene then transported to an area hospital to be treated, according to police.

The sheriff’s office contacted local emergency rooms to inform them to be on the lookout of a potential stabbing victim seeking treatment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said at about 3:14 a.m., the sheriff’s office was notified by an area hospital of a stabbing victim requiring medical attention.

A deputy spoke with the subject at the hospital, and it was confirmed he had been stabbed at the Vegas Club during a fight, according to police.

Police said the case is an active criminal investigation and no additional information will be released at this time.