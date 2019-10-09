BLOOMFIELD — Star Center Elementary School is getting one of the highest awards possible for public schools in the United States.
The school won a National Blue Ribbon award as one of the highest performing schools in the country — one of only eight in Wisconsin to reach that level.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes schools for either exemplary academic performance or success in closing achievement gaps. Star Center is one of 362 that got the award and one of eight in Wisconsin, along with being one of six elementary schools to get the award nationally.
“We are honored and delighted,” Star Center Principal Chiper Tennessen said. “I am thankful to for the hard work of the staff, students, parents and community members to set and meet high expectations for all of our students.”
The school was nominated in the gap closure category, meaning the school’s report card indicated the school has improved its quality of instruction for all students, including those who struggle with academic performance.
In announcing the award, officials said it affirms hard work in communities to create safe and welcoming schools. This year’s nominees in Wisconsin were selected last year by then-state school superintendent and now Gov. Tony Evers.
Lake Geneva School Superintendent Jim Gottinger said Star Center’s award is a significant honor made possible by the vision of those associated with the Bloomfield school.
“Star Center has a lot to be proud of,” Gottinger said.
Star Center has about 430 students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Tennessen and a school district representative will accept the award at a ceremony scheduled Nov. 14 and 15 in Washington, D.C. The school will receive a plaque that the principal will bring back and use for some sort of ceremony for students.