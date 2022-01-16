Store swap: Audry L’s and Board Shop switch places in Downtown Lake Geneva

In a little bit of a switcheroo, the Board Shop and Audrey L’s are swapping places on Broad Street in Downtown Lake Geneva.

The Board Shop is now at 259 Broad Street and Audrey L’s is moving to 269 Broad Street, reopening again soon.

Jason Rishling, the owner of the Board Shop, bought the building at 259 Broad Street last August then after the holiday he made the move over to the new location, opening in the new location in January.

“It was a good time of year to move after the holidays,” Rischling said. “Inventory is lower at that point because you sold it during the holidays so it worked out.”

The Board Shop opened 19 years ago in May 2003. It started with summer water sports gear and then Rischling added in winter sports.

The new Board Shop, where Audry L’s was located, has a loft area that Rischling plans to take out to give more space in the store.

Besides a new location, Rischling said, “Same shop. It is what we were.”

Next door, Audrey L’s opened in 2020 featuring clothing, decor and some furniture items. Following the swap, the new Audrey L’s is undergoing some renovations and is expected to reopen by Winterfest in its new and improved space.