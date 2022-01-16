Store swap: Audry L’s and Board Shop switch places in Downtown Lake Geneva

STEPHANIE JONES
In a little bit of a switcheroo, the Board Shop and Audrey L’s are swapping places on Broad Street in Downtown Lake Geneva.
The Board Shop is now at 259 Broad Street and Audrey L’s is moving to 269 Broad Street, reopening again soon.
Jason Rishling, the owner of the Board Shop, bought the building at 259 Broad Street last August then after the holiday he made the move over to the new location, opening in the new location in January.
“It was a good time of year to move after the holidays,” Rischling said. “Inventory is lower at that point because you sold it during the holidays so it worked out.”
The Board Shop opened 19 years ago in May 2003. It started with summer water sports gear and then Rischling added in winter sports.
The new Board Shop, where Audry L’s was located, has a loft area that Rischling plans to take out to give more space in the store.
Besides a new location, Rischling said, “Same shop. It is what we were.”
Next door, Audrey L’s opened in 2020 featuring clothing, decor and some furniture items. Following the swap, the new Audrey L’s is undergoing some renovations and is expected to reopen by Winterfest in its new and improved space.
IN PHOTOS: Snow sculpting competition at Lake Geneva's Winterfest
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
“Foul Play,” aka “Cobra Kai,” is one of the sculptures at Winterfest in Lake Geneva. With cold temperatures, the sculptures should last for a while this year, making it perfect for a quick, fun stroll without the crowds.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Far left: Amanda Bolduc works on her team’s sculpture, “The Power of the Mind’s Eye,” during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Kim McCombs, top, and Mile Dillon work on their team's sculpture during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
The sculpture named “2020” is seen at Winterfest in Lake Geneva.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Right: Dan “Man Bear” Berry works on his team’s sculpture, “Fair Play.”
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
The Like-Ness Monster by Team Illinois 1
Artist Statement: The Like-Ness Monster is a creature from depths of our society, lurking just below the surface of our collective unconscious, lying in wait for an unsuspecting person floating by to get sucked in to “doing it for the likes” or “doing it for the ‘Gram”. He preys on clout-chasers, hashtaggers, influencers, and anyone unlucky enough to get sucked into the draw of living life only on social media.
The Like-Ness Monster by Team Illinois 1
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Steve Mercia III uses a saw on his team's sculpture, "Daryl," during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Shane Smith perfects the fingers of his team’s sculpture during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday. Eleven teams from across the country competed in the 2021 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, with the public and judges voting Saturday afternoon. Each three-person team had three days to complete their entry. See more on page A6.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Brian Hierstein puts the finishing touches on his team's sculpture during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Hugh McCarron works on "Fantasy Reef" during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Above: A team from Wisconsin works on the sculpture, “Tribal Dance.”
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Snow sculptures at Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Jim Malkowski, left, and Krista Gastafron work on their sculpture during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Krista Gastafron and Jim Malkowski work on their team's sculpture during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
A team works on the sculpture “Fantasy Reef.”
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Kim McCombs, top, and Mile Dillon work on their team's sculpture during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Mark Hurst makes a component for his team's sculpture during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Kim McCombs works on his team's snow sculpture during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
WINTERFEST SNOW SCULPTURES
Neal Voght works on his team's sculpture, "Tribal Dance" during Winterfest in Lake Geneva on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
KENOSHA NEW PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
