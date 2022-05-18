StoryCorps demonstration day May 21 at Lake Geneva Public Library

The Lake Geneva Public Library invites the community to a special StoryCorps Demonstration Day on Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

StoryCorps facilitators will be at the library to answer questions about StoryCorps and to schedule recording sessions. No appointment is needed.

StoryCorps is a nonprofit dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing the stories of Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs. Last week, StoryCorps trained a cohort of interview facilitators at the Library, who, over the course of the next 12 months, will record conversations between area residents.

The Lake Geneva StoryCorps facilitators are Sonja Akright, Heather Brewer, Chris Brookes, Brooke Furmanek, Lynelle Gramm, Duanne Lafrenz, Janice Peterson, Kathleen Phillips, Chris Schultz, Carol Shindelar, Kathy Walsh, and Ellen Ward-Packard.

During a StoryCorps conversation, a pair of friends or family members has a 40-minute conversation. A trained facilitator supports the participants and makes a high-quality, audio-only recording, which can be included — with participant permission — in the StoryCorps archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. The recordings will also be accessible to the public at the library.

For more information, visit lglibrary.org/storycorps or email storycorps@lglibrary.org.