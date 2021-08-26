Swatek letter: Joe is on vacation. Again.

The immigrant invasion continues, getting worse everyday. No end or slowing in sight. And, Joe is "threatening" mandating masking again. Do they really think we are that stupid? Apparently so. The Governor of Texas, (where many of them are landing) and Florida, are not obeying Joe's orders. So, of course, they call the Governors names, Neanderthals, etc. They don't like you to not follow their rules.,
Things we can be sure of : Biden's government hasn't got a clue as to what to do about it, how to stop it, or how it is transmitted. Rules change everyday; mask or don't mask, get the shot, two shots, you may need a booster, or not, don't party, stay away from crowds, Unless you are a democrat and then you can FORGET all the rules.
They still want to defund the police while cities continue to burn and crime increases. Cori Bush, a Congresswoman, defund proponent, brags that she is much more important than the common folk she represents. Pays $70,000 or more for private security. I'm sure many defunders have private security. Good for me but not for thee.
Still hung up on Jan. 6 and the small group of insurgents at the capital - lasted about 4 hours! "Domestic terrorists". Riots and destruction going on in democrat run cities for over a year, but that's OK. No one cares.
Afghanistan another disaster. Biden announced the withdrawal of troops with no plan at all, leaving behind American weapons, equipment, helicopters, and a country left to the Taliban. Hopefully we will get our people out of there - no guarantees. All those lives lost all those years. Incompetence.
Now they want to brainwash our children with Critical Race Theory.
Then there is global warming. Buy a plug in car or a bike or walk.
By the way, THEY are the democrats and unfortunately it seems to be all of them from the top down. Except for 2 (two) who seem to be able to think independently; Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema - God help them.
Joe is on vacation. Again.
Incompetence is running rampant.
God Bless and Help America
Nancy Swatek, Lake Geneva