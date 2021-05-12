Sweet Claudine
The premier air date of an episode of the popular television series “House Hunters” featuring homes around Geneva Lake has been announced.
This fully furnished Caledonia property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how
Liquor licenses approved for three Lake Geneva businesses
17-year-old struck down by gun violence late Friday night in Racine 'was poised to do some great things'
Family and friends are mourning Dontrell "Trell" Bush, a Horlick High School student and rising basketball star, who was shot and killed late Friday near his home in the Georgetown neighborhood.
FONTANA — A serious car accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of Indian Hills Road and County Road B in Walworth on Tuesday morn…
Neighbors said the child’s mother was distraught. "The heartbreak in her scream, that was scary in itself."
79 people cited, arrested during Whitewater's 'Spring Splash,' police say overall it was under control
In addition to citations, during this year's 'Spring Splash' Whitewater Police rented U-Haul vans to help transport police.
Rex served the village from June 2018 to January 2019, at which time he suffered a medical ailment and was not able to recover.
Employee shortages affect many area businesses; restaurant asks customers to be patient if certain menu items are not available
Owners of Oakfire Pizza, 831 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva, recently posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page that they are experiencing a staffing shortage, advising potential customers that some services may take longer than usual and certain menu items may not be available.
LAKE GENEVA – The sizzle of bacon and sound of live music was in the air Saturday, May 8, for the first Downtown Lake Geneva Bacon Fest, an ev…