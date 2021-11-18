 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tanner

Tanner

Tanner walks great on leash and is described as laid back and well balanced. Tanner tested cat friendly by sniffing... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular