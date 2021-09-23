Tax levy increase, tax rate decrease

Besides spending federal recovery act funds, the 2022 Walworth County budget includes a tax levy increase of .52% from $60.781 million in 2021 to $61.095 million for 2022, taking advantage of all allowable levy limit growth allowed under state law. But at the same time the county tax rate is proposed to go down from $3.70 per $1,000 in assessed property value to $3.43 per $1,000 in assessed value. How an individual homeowner’s taxes will change is largely dependent on how their property assessment may have changed this past year.