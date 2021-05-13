 Skip to main content
Teen cited for marijuana possession

May 9 at 12:06 a.m.: An officer conducted a traffic stop on Broad Street at West Main Street. The driver, 18-year-old Ryan M. Rabe, Fontana, was issued citations for possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

