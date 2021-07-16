7/08/21 10:24 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Edwards Blvd. for a report of a disorderly female that was screaming and threatening customers. The officers took the woman, 19, who was homeless into custody. Charges were referred up to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office for disorderly conduct and bail jumping. The woman was subsequently confined in the Walworth County Jail on these charges.