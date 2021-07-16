7/08/21 10:24 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Edwards Blvd. for a report of a disorderly female that was screaming and threatening customers. The officers took the woman, 19, who was homeless into custody. Charges were referred up to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office for disorderly conduct and bail jumping. The woman was subsequently confined in the Walworth County Jail on these charges.
Racine County authorities have released the name of the 22-year-old Elkhorn man who was “viciously executed” at a Racine County gas station along Interstate 94 on Tuesday morning, July 13.
The body of a 22-year-old man who slipped under water during a tubing accident has been pulled from Geneva Lake, confirmed Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
Updated: Geneva Lake boating victim was reportedly tubing when he went under water, was wearing life jacket but it came off
The Geneva Lake boating victim was reportedly tubing when he went under water. He was wearing a life jacket but it came off.
According to a criminal complaint, after the videos were uploaded, the witness received threats. The witness, according to police, may be called to testify in a court case.
Haley graduated from Elkhorn Area High School in 2017 and from Gateway Technical College with an Associate’s Degree in Marketing Communications in 2019. Since Haley was a senior in high school, she enjoyed being a team member at Brogan & Patrick Mfg. Corp. where she worked as the Head of Shipping.
Elkhorn man 'viciously executed' at Racine County gas station; shooter killed by undercover cop; officer hurt
A 22-year-old Elkhorn man was "viciously executed" on Tuesday morning, July 13 at a Racine County gas station along Interstate 94, according to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.
ELKHORN — For the first time in its 171 year history, this year’s Walworth County Fair will sell beer and wine from Sept. 1-6. And patrons wil…
Authorities have released the name of the 22-year-old Illinois man who drowned in Geneva Lake on Tuesday evening.
GENEVA — A man from the Como area of Geneva has been charged after he reportedly punched a nurse in the face and used profanities at hospita…
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.