Time is now: $10K in donations goes a long ways

In just eight days, 21 people were blessed by the assistance provided thanks to the Barnabas Christmas $5,000 Matching Grant and your matching donations. Every penny of this matching grant was used to help our fellow creations in desperate need. This holiday season has been a difficult one for many people in our community, but the compassion and generosity shared by the Barnabas donors and your heartfelt matching donations, has been a life saver for these 21 fellow creations.
Our goal was to finish this matching grant within two weeks of its start date and we beat that goal. The past eight days were filled with phone calls, rent check deliveries, gift card and bed deliveries, budget reviews, car repair arrangements and all office related activities that keep our charity running. After all our efforts we are happy to share where every penny of your donation was spent during the already busy holiday season. We are happy to share with you the following breakdown showing where every penny of your donations, matched by the Barnabas Christmas $5,000 Matching Grant were spent.
THIS IS HOW ALL OF US HELPED:RENT/SHELTER = $5,856.35
Thanks to all of “You” and the Barnabas donors a senior woman who lives with and cares for her adult daughter who has a progressive debilitating disease has been given the gift of a mortgage payment to allow them to afford other necessities throughout the difficult winter months ahead. This devoted mothers’ days are filled with around the clock medical care and physical assistance. She had recently endured the loss of her husband after his own long struggle with his health. When an unexpected high utility bill and an unexpected medical expense happened, she fell behind in her mortgage. If we had not been there to help, they would have done without food and other daily necessities in order to try and make her mortgage payment. Thanks to your donations, matched by the Barnabas donors this will not be a reality for them this winter. This mother and her bedridden daughter will be safely sheltered for the months ahead. We also provided rent for a senior citizen who recently lost their part-time job that helped them to pay their bills. Now this senior woman has time to find another part-time job before she falls short again. Your donations helped a homeless mother and three children by paying their first month’s rent and security deposit for an apartment. This assistance allowed them to move out of her friend’s apartment. This kind friend had been letting them sleep on their couch but in doing so was risking an eviction from their one-bedroom apartment in a senior citizens complex. Rent was also paid for a single mother who had just escaped an abusive relationship. She had found a job and an apartment but needed our helping hand with a security deposit. These fellow creations were provided shelter assistance thanks to “You” and the Barnabas Matching Grant donors.
FOOD = $890.00
Food was graciously provided with gift cards for four families with children. These women were all capable of shopping for their own food so gift cards were provided. All were working women that could not make it to the food pantry during their hours of operation. Food continues to be a highly requested area of assistance for nearly everyone we provide help. Thanks to your donations we were able to fill their cabinets and refrigerators with healthy, life giving food. This was truly a gift. God Bless all of “You” and the Barnabas donors for continuing to remove hunger in our communities.
TRANSPORTATION = $2,032.65
Three families were provided with transportation assistance. A car was repaired for a single mother who was just beginning a new job and needed reliable transportation. We also provided this mother with gas gift cards to help her in the next two weeks of commuting while she awaits her first paycheck. Two car payments were made for a working poor family as they struggled with both parents having contracted Covid and one parent having lost their job due to the virus. They struggled with many areas, but transportation assistance often can be what helps a family most in their efforts to maintain employment. If they lost their car they would fall even further into poverty. Currently we have many requests for car repairs or donated cars. A donated car was provided to a hardworking single mother, along with a full tank of gas to help her maintain employment. These families were all filled with gratitude for the transportation assistance provided. Thank God for the Barnabas donors and all of “You” who provided this much needed transportation assistance.
HOUSEHOLD NECESSITIES = $175.00
A recently widowed woman and her handicapped daughter were provided a much needed vacuum cleaner. Her husband had usually repaired things for her so she was unable to keep her old vacuum working without his help. Due to her daughters beloved pet this vacuum was much needed (along with the Christmas gifts for her daughter and other assistance that was provided outside of this matching grant). This woman was suffering greatly due to the loss of her spouse but this one gift of a new vacuum brought her a moment of happiness during a difficult time. Thank you for allowing us to provide this gift by providing your generous donations.
BEDS = $1,046.00
A working poor family was provided two beds for their teenage children who had been sleeping on incredibly old beds that barely supported them any longer. The mattresses were too short for the growing boys as they were youth beds from when they were toddlers. When I looked at the photos sent by the mother showing worn, small beds, I knew we had to provide these teenagers with the gift of new bed sets. These boys were so excited for their unusual gift and the mother shared tears of joy when she saw their happiness over new beds. Their Christmas was much brighter thanks to the gift of new beds provided by all of “You” and the Barnabas Christmas $5,000 Matching Grant.
GRAND TOTAL: $10,000</&h5>
Thanks to all of “You” and the Barnabas donors we have brought cheer and happiness to these 21 people in our communities. Their lives have been touched by our caring and sharing and we have brought tears of relief from the stress and pains of poverty.
This past year has been a challenge for most of us but much more so for the poverty stricken. We were able to provide help to over 650 people in 2020. These people would have gone hungry and homeless without all of us working together to alleviate the pains of poverty. We thank you for your support that allowed us to do these good works in 2020. As many people in our country wait for overdue assistance and now face losing their unemployment, we are grateful to be able to continue to provide lifesaving assistance to as many of our fellow creations as possible. Hunger and homelessness will be an ongoing problem through the winter months ahead. With your help we will be there to provide a helping hand to hundreds of people in the new year. We will continue to pray for a return to our normal lives, jobs and family togetherness in 2021.
Thank “You” and God Bless “You”!
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken. A Very Special Thank You: Marilyn G. Schawk, John and Valerie Lincoln, Barnabas Donors, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Paper Dolls, Edward Hechmann, Donald Schwab, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Kunes Country Auto Group, Electronic Specialties, Colleen Heffernan, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Vanderveld, Jeff Martin, Halverson Door, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Steven and Deidred Trumble, The Premium Package, Daniel and Mary Alder, Robert and Rita O’Brien, Peter and Rosalie Riewer, Mr. and Mrs. Peter Vanderveld, Jay and Karin Hiller, Jon and Karen Bird, George and Barbara Partyka, George and Karen Noldan, Richard and Lucille Bergman, Alliant Energy Foundation, First Congregational United Church, Albert and Ellen Burnell, Peggy Cardiff, Ada Duffey, Mr. Mark and Dr. Sandi Schmitt, Noreen Studnicka, John and Sally Mason, Richard Bertucco, Ken and Joyce Pagel, James and Constance Van Patten, Michael and Phyllis Patek, Margaret Kane, Joyce Francis, David and Shirley Heigl, June Davidson, Michol Ann Ford, William Wieczorek, Judith Caputo, Stanley Roelker, Stephen and Janet Rostkowski, John and Joanne Saunders, Warren and Donna Kohnke, Church of Jesus Christ LDS, Elva Gallagher, Patricia Jankowski, Jeffrey an dHelen Harold, Rita’s My Salon, Troy and Kerry Bruley, William and Kathleen Harman, Helen Keogh, Shawn and Donna McLafferty, Tim and Laura Kolnik, William and Beth Alveshire, John and Karen Burgstede, James McConnell, all of our anonymous donors and ALL of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000.
Honoraries: Electronic Specialties employees in honor of William and Steven White for Christmas. Julie Allen and Kelly Garrison in honor of their father Robert Zelenski for Christmas.
Memorials: Owen and Jeanne Widmayer in memory of Michael Ribble.
Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Sal, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Rogelia, Anthony and Mary.
Furniture Donations: To donate furniture please call Love, Inc. in Burlington, WI (262) 763-2743 or Circle of Friends in Elkhorn, WI (262) 723-8177.
