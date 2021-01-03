Time is now: $10K in donations goes a long ways

Our goal was to finish this matching grant within two weeks of its start date and we beat that goal. The past eight days were filled with phone calls, rent check deliveries, gift card and bed deliveries, budget reviews, car repair arrangements and all office related activities that keep our charity running. After all our efforts we are happy to share where every penny of your donation was spent during the already busy holiday season. We are happy to share with you the following breakdown showing where every penny of your donations, matched by the Barnabas Christmas $5,000 Matching Grant were spent.

Thanks to all of “You” and the Barnabas donors a senior woman who lives with and cares for her adult daughter who has a progressive debilitating disease has been given the gift of a mortgage payment to allow them to afford other necessities throughout the difficult winter months ahead. This devoted mothers’ days are filled with around the clock medical care and physical assistance. She had recently endured the loss of her husband after his own long struggle with his health. When an unexpected high utility bill and an unexpected medical expense happened, she fell behind in her mortgage. If we had not been there to help, they would have done without food and other daily necessities in order to try and make her mortgage payment. Thanks to your donations, matched by the Barnabas donors this will not be a reality for them this winter. This mother and her bedridden daughter will be safely sheltered for the months ahead. We also provided rent for a senior citizen who recently lost their part-time job that helped them to pay their bills. Now this senior woman has time to find another part-time job before she falls short again. Your donations helped a homeless mother and three children by paying their first month’s rent and security deposit for an apartment. This assistance allowed them to move out of her friend’s apartment. This kind friend had been letting them sleep on their couch but in doing so was risking an eviction from their one-bedroom apartment in a senior citizens complex. Rent was also paid for a single mother who had just escaped an abusive relationship. She had found a job and an apartment but needed our helping hand with a security deposit. These fellow creations were provided shelter assistance thanks to “You” and the Barnabas Matching Grant donors.