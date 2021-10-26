Time is now: Can you help?

Dear W.C.,
I was hired by a woman to do some repairs on one of her rental properties that was for sale. She told me she had a renter in the townhome, a woman and her handicapped son that she was letting live there temporarily until they found someplace to live.
The woman let me in to do the work. While I was doing the repairs, I observed the woman and her disabled son that looked to be a young teenager. He was in a wheelchair and had a hard time speaking but his mom seemed to know exactly what he was saying. I talked to him a little bit with the mom interpreting for me. The owner of the property had mentioned that she was letting the woman live there rent free until the property sold.
I could see they were in a bad way. There was not much furniture and I only saw one bed. When I did some work on the kitchen cabinets, I couldn’t help but notice the cabinets were empty with barely any food. I asked if everything was okay and she began to cry. I told her I knew an organization that could possibly help but she said she was too embarrassed to ask.
I promised this woman that I would contact you for her since she was too embarrassed to do it herself. She thanked me and gave me permission to share her phone number with you. I really feel this mother and her son need some help but I don’t know all the details. I know this property is supposed to sell real soon and I keep worrying about that lady and her handicapped son being out on the street. I would really appreciate if you could check in with her and see what kind of help she needs.
Dear Readers,
Sometimes we rely on the intuition and observations of people who care. This man was worried about what he saw and took the initiative to find some help for this woman and her handicapped son. I called the man first to hear some more about his observations and concerns.
After speaking to the kind man, I called the woman to find out more details about her situation. The kind man had no idea how or why they were living in poverty and possibly enduring food insecurity, so I hoped to have an honest and informative conversation with the mother.
The woman answered hesitantly as I was calling from an unknown phone number. I explained to her who I was and how the man who had been doing repairs at the townhome she was living in had written a letter in her behalf. She began to cry immediately and said, “He was so nice to my son and I. He seemed genuinely concerned. Most people just look the other way when they see my son.”
After that the woman seemed to just open up and began to tell me everything that had been happening to them over the past six months. All the missteps that had led to now being on the verge of homelessness and living with hunger were shared. The woman’s bad relationship with a boyfriend that had decided he did not want to live with the constant responsibility of a child that needs assistance with every basic need.
Her decision to leave the boyfriends apartment with her son when he had threatened violence. The landlord who had miraculously offered her a vacant townhome to stay in for a few months if she did some of the upkeep until it sold.
The death of the woman’s mother, who helped care for the handicapped son so this woman could keep a job to pay some of their expenses. When she had passed the woman had to give up her job as she was unable to afford to pay for his care. It had all had a domino effect to put them in the bad place they were right now.
After listening to this woman, and truly feeling she was being honest in the hardships she had endured, I knew she and her son needed our help. We went over her expenses and put together a plan that would keep them from becoming homeless.
Part of the plan was to offer two months rent and two security deposits because she did not have good enough credit to be approved for an apartment without an extra security deposit. The woman told me all the assistance she had applied for. While she waited for these approvals the woman was searching for an affordable handicap accessible apartment.
That came about over a month later and just in time for the move out date for the townhome she was staying in. We paid her security deposit and for two months rent. We also provided gift cards for food and winter clothing for her son. A caring volunteer delivered these to the woman along with some much-needed food and toiletries.
When the woman and her son moved into their new apartment, they were surprised to find not only a new bed for the mother but also a special bed for the son. We also provided new bedding, other household necessities and cleaning supplies. When I called the woman to see how their move in day went, I immediately heard the woman in tears. This time they were tears of relief, happiness, and gratitude, not tears of fear and shame.
A month later the mother was able to enroll her son in a special school for children with special needs. She is now able to work while her son is safely cared for. This income helps to supplement their income and make sure they no longer go hungry. Thanks to all of “You” we were able to turn her life from one of fear and hunger to one of gratitude and thankfulness.
As we continue to help so many people in desperate need we hope you keep The Time is Now to Help in your prayers. We are working hard through these tough times to make sure those living in desperate poverty have food, utilities, shelter, transportation and other basic needs. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for your caring and sharing.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
