Time is now: Can you help?

Dear W.C.,

I was hired by a woman to do some repairs on one of her rental properties that was for sale. She told me she had a renter in the townhome, a woman and her handicapped son that she was letting live there temporarily until they found someplace to live.

The woman let me in to do the work. While I was doing the repairs, I observed the woman and her disabled son that looked to be a young teenager. He was in a wheelchair and had a hard time speaking but his mom seemed to know exactly what he was saying. I talked to him a little bit with the mom interpreting for me. The owner of the property had mentioned that she was letting the woman live there rent free until the property sold.

I could see they were in a bad way. There was not much furniture and I only saw one bed. When I did some work on the kitchen cabinets, I couldn’t help but notice the cabinets were empty with barely any food. I asked if everything was okay and she began to cry. I told her I knew an organization that could possibly help but she said she was too embarrassed to ask.