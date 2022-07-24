Time is now: Helping a wheelchair-bound grandmother

Dear W.C.,

I am hoping you will be able to help my neighbor. She is elderly and has many health problems. She is in a wheelchair. She barely affords her basic needs. She has a granddaughter she raised from a young age who comes to see her from time to time. This granddaughter has been in a lot of trouble and tries to take money and food from my neighbor. I have pulled her aside several times myself to tell her what I think of her depriving her grandmother of having enough money for food and other necessities. Three weeks ago, while my neighbor was at a doctor’s appointment, her granddaughter came in with her key and wrote a check out to herself, forging her grandmother’s signature, emptying her grandmother’s checking account. This was all the money she had for food and rent this month. She also left her dog there. They do not allow pets here so my neighbor is very worried she will be caught and fined or evicted. She can barely take care of herself much less a pet. She loves the dog so she used what little money she had left to buy dog food. I’m sure the money her granddaughter took was used for drugs or drinking and is long gone. Is there any way you could help my neighbor pay her rent and buy food this month, so she does not fall further behind?

Dear Readers,

I called the worried neighbor to see how we could help. I learned more about the granddaughter’s intimidation tactics she had been using on her elderly grandmother for the last few years, ever since the neighbor knew she was arrested for drugs. The granddaughter had moved out four years ago when she went to college but still had her key so she could come and go at will. I knew a new lock would be the first thing that would be changed for this grandmother.

The neighbor shared a lot of insight into the relationship the grandmother and granddaughter shared as they were not only neighbors but had been friends for nearly 20 years. She remembered when the granddaughter had moved in, due to her own parents’ addictions, and the many good years they shared. It seemed she had grown up overnight and when that happened the granddaughter changed.

We talked while the woman walked next door to put the grandmother on the phone. Once the neighbor introduced me and explained why I was on a phone call with her, the grandmother asked, “Are you that charity I read about in the newspaper?” The neighbor answered before I could, saying, “Yes this is who I told you I would write a letter to.”

After a long and emotional discussion about her granddaughter, the grandmother was heartbroken by the choices in life her granddaughter was making, she finally admitted that her granddaughter could not be trusted, and she welcomed my offer to have her lock changed. She cried brokenheartedly over losing her trust and hopes for her granddaughter’s future.

We went over the grandmother’s budget, and I saw that she did just get by each month. With the loss of the money out of her checking account she would not be able to buy food or pay her rent. We also discussed the dog and the unexpected expenses that too had caused. The grandmother admitted she loved the dog but could not physically care for it due to her disabilities and the no pet policy for her rental. I asked if she would be open to me finding a new home for it and she seemed relieved by that idea. I knew one of our volunteers had been talking about adopting a dog so this could be the answer she needed.

The next day I sent that volunteer, who was eager to meet the dog, to the elderly woman’s apartment to drop off her rent check and grocery gift cards. The volunteer called me in tears from the grandmother’s apartment, not only reporting she was already in love with the dog, but also telling me about several other areas she noticed the grandmother needed assistance with. Thanks to this volunteer’s observations, and your donations being put to work, this elderly woman is now living safely, without the worry of eviction, hunger and further harm from her wayward granddaughter.

Together we have touched many lives, bringing compassion and poverty relief to our fellow creations in need.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

