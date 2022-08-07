Time is now: Rough times ahead as father recovers from car accident injury

Dear W.C.,

My ex-husband has been very supportive of my son and I for the past 14 years. Two months ago he was in a devastating car accident that has left him unable to provide any more financial support. He is presently in a rehab facility working hard to regain his mobility and will not be able to go back to his job for months. This has not only been emotionally difficult, as we are still good friends and he is a wonderful father, but also financially difficult. I am not able to pay our utilities or car payment this month after taking our son to the dentist and paying for a necessary car repair. These are things my ex-husband would have paid for in the past. I do work full-time, but I do not earn enough to pay for any additional expenses outside of our basic needs, rent, utilities and food. I just started a second job that will help our budget going forward, but it will be impossible to catch up from this.

Dear Readers,

Losing a source of income, either due to injury, illness, job loss or loss of child support, is devastating for most budgets, but especially for single mothers with children. When you need this income to cover all your expenses, it makes it impossible to keep up when any source of income comes to a halt.

I called the woman to learn more about her situation. She did not have long to talk as she was in between her two jobs and needed to leave soon for her second job. We spoke briefly and made an appointment to speak the following day. It was reassuring knowing the woman was working hard and doing what she could to help make ends meet.

The next day I called at the arranged time, and she was able to talk in depth. I learned about her 14-year-old son and the great relationship she had maintained with his father, her ex-husband. She said, “We are good as co-parents and friends.” It was uplifting hearing what a caring father and generous man he is. The woman admitted she had grown reliant on his help with any additional bills that had come up, including car repairs, and expenses for their son and stated she would not let that happen again as this had been a very difficult lesson to learn. Now that he was no longer able to help, the woman was doing what she could to get by. The problem was she was already too far behind in two important areas — car payments for the car she needed to maintain her jobs and their utility bill. When we reviewed these expenses, it was easy to see she could never catch up from these debts on her own. The risk of losing her car was too great.

We went over her newly revised budget, one she had put together after securing her second job. She knew with the present state of rentals and car prices she was terrified of losing these assets. I assured her we would help her get back on her feet since I could see she was making a real effort to help herself. With those assurances she began to cry tears of relief. She was first and foremost a loving mother who cared about her son’s well-being and she knew that well-being included her maintaining her employment and keeping the electric on in their apartment.

The mother shared the many ways she had tried to cut back in their budget, including her skipping meals and leaving the air-conditioning off when her son was not at home. We talked about the importance of her maintaining her own health, especially since her son’s father still had a long road ahead of him in terms of his health and recovery. She realized how she had been endangering her health and reassured me she would not endanger her health in those ways going forward.

Thanks to our assistance in paying her overdue utilities, two car payments and providing gift cards for food, school supplies and gas, this mother and son can maintain their new budget. It will be a difficult few months yet for this family, as the ex-husband continues to improve, but the mother has made a commitment to keep working both jobs to maintain their independence. We together have made sure this mother has the transportation needed to get to those jobs, electric utilities connected and enough food for both she and her son. Our assistance was the assurance that was needed to keep them from future homelessness, hunger and job loss.

Together we have touched many lives, bringing compassion and poverty relief to our fellow creations in need.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken. Please visit our website for more information or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org A Very Special Thank You: Carolyn J. Gable Foundation, Jeff Martin, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Thomas Morrissy, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Paper Dolls, Thomas Getzen, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Kunes Country Auto Group, Martin Group, John Stensland and family, Kathryn Drexler, Mary Olson, Chapel on the Hill, Kelleher Family, LLC, John and Marian McClellan, Carol Hinners, Charles and Kathleen Heinz, Dennis and Carol Gilhooley, Patricia Jankowski, Robert and Patricia Davis, Beth Pizzo, James Dyer, John and Rita Race, Kathleen Gallagher, Elaine Goode, William Antti, Lois Crubaugh, all of our anonymous donors and ALL of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000. Memorials: Hilda Kay Weis in memory of Denise Peck. Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Brian, Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Anthony, Mary, Charlie, Tom P., Christina, Billy, Mike, Cheryl, and Ellie.