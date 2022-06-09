Tourists make one of state's largest spending jumps in Walworth County

Lake Geneva area visitors spent nearly 36% more locally in 2021 than they did the year prior.

In what Visit Lake Geneva reports as one of the highest percentage jumps in the state, traveler spending rose last year to $594.5 million in Walworth County.

The county’s tourism sector supported over 6,800 jobs and contributed almost $66 million to state and local tax coffers.

The announcement was delivered recently by Stephanie Klett, CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, the area’s official tourism organization. The announcement is available at www.VisitLakeGeneva.com.

Annual tracking of the state’s tourism economy is carried out by international research firms Tourism Economics and Longwoods International, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

“Lake Geneva is Walworth County, and that’s not only evident in visitor sentiment, it is also reflected in the terrific representation on our Visit Lake Geneva board with tourism leaders from the communities of Lake Geneva, Elkhorn, Delavan, Lyons, Linn, Geneva, Fontana, and Williams Bay all holding board seats,” said Klett.

Walworth County currently ranks sixth in tourism economic impact among the state’s 72 counties. However, the top five have significantly larger marketing budgets, according to Visit Lake Geneva.

Klett said Visit Lake Geneva’s marketing strategy over the last two years emphasized outdoor recreation and one-tank getaways paid off in dividends. Summer 2022 resort reservations look strong, she added, noting that visitors are very loyal to the area once they’ve visited for the first time.

Travelers have more reasons than ever to “test drive” the community this year, with golf course improvements and expansions at Geneva National and Abbey Springs, the much-anticipated reopening of the restored Yerkes Observatory, and a full live music schedule at venues including Flat Iron Park, George Williams College of Aurora University, and the Phoenix Park Bandshell.

Area beaches, the Geneva Lake Shore Path, boat cruises, nature preserves and biking continue to distinguish the community in a big way as well. Even the local culinary scene has become a lure, attracting foodies from big city competitors.

“We had already set our sights on growing awareness of Lake Geneva and the county as a vacation destination worthy of national attention,” said Klett. “Today’s numbers certainly support that goal in a big way.”

Visit Lake Geneva, the community’s Chamber of Commerce and official Visitor & Convention Bureau, works to share Lake Geneva with travelers from far and wide.

The central storyline of Lake Geneva, admired as the “Newport of the West” and the “Hamptons of Chicago,” revolves around pristine Geneva Lake, the historic mansions that circle it, and the many resorts, restaurants and boutiques that give the community a seacoast-style appeal all its own.

For more, go to www.VisitLakeGeneva.com.