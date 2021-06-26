 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traveling in wrong lane, striking vehicle OWI

Traveling in wrong lane, striking vehicle OWI

06/13/21  - 12:48 a.m.: While on patrol, an officer observed a vehicle travelling in the wrong lane of traffic, with no light on. The officer then observed the vehicle strike another vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver, 21-year-old Henrryy Adali Marquez Alvarado, of Essex County, Maryland, was issued citations for operating while under the influence – first offense, operation without required lamps lighted, unsafe lane deviation, and failure to keep vehicle under control.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics