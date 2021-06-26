Traveling in wrong lane, striking vehicle OWI

06/13/21 - 12:48 a.m.: While on patrol, an officer observed a vehicle travelling in the wrong lane of traffic, with no light on. The officer then observed the vehicle strike another vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver, 21-year-old Henrryy Adali Marquez Alvarado, of Essex County, Maryland, was issued citations for operating while under the influence – first offense, operation without required lamps lighted, unsafe lane deviation, and failure to keep vehicle under control.