Trouble
Related to this story
Most Popular
The premier air date of an episode of the popular television series “House Hunters” featuring homes around Geneva Lake has been announced.
The House of Music has opened a new cafe outside Lake Geneva on Highway H. They also built an outdoor stage and plan to open a restaurant this summer at the former Lumberman's Lodge.
Liquor licenses approved for three Lake Geneva businesses
17-year-old struck down by gun violence late Friday night in Racine 'was poised to do some great things'
- Updated
- 3 min to read
Family and friends are mourning Dontrell "Trell" Bush, a Horlick High School student and rising basketball star, who was shot and killed late Friday near his home in the Georgetown neighborhood.
79 people cited, arrested during Whitewater's 'Spring Splash,' police say overall it was under control
In addition to citations, during this year's 'Spring Splash' Whitewater Police rented U-Haul vans to help transport police.
Employee shortages affect many area businesses; restaurant asks customers to be patient if certain menu items are not available
Owners of Oakfire Pizza, 831 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva, recently posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page that they are experiencing a staffing shortage, advising potential customers that some services may take longer than usual and certain menu items may not be available.
1957-2021 | The generous heart of Kevin Nelson, veterinarian for the Racine Zoo, state fair, county fair
- Updated
So devoted to animals that he once missed Christmas Eve with family to help a zebra give birth, Kevin Nelson — who had been the primary veterinarian for the Racine Zoo — died of cancer on March 27.
- Updated
Wisconsin is home to just one brood of cicacas, which last emerged in 2007. Their next appearance is scheduled for 2024.
- Updated
Man gets lengthy prison sentence for posing as Mafia boss to silence sexual abuse victims.
Meet Chris Buttleman, bass player for the Amazing Farm Boys, music director for Bacon Fest and owner of the Lake Geneva House of Music.