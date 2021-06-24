 Skip to main content
Twin Lakes parade and fireworks

Twin Lakes celebrates with its annual Libertyfest celebration in Lance Park on Saturday, July 3. The festival opens at 11 a.m. with the Libertyfest Parade from Legion Park to the festival site in Lance Park. The Aquanuts perform a water-ski show starting at 7 p.m., with fireworks starting about 9:30 p.m.

