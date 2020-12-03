 Skip to main content
Twin Lakes trees on parade

In Twin Lakes, Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping is Dec. 4 through 6, featuring various activities. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 6.

Most activities are at the Trader Brothers Mini Mall. Visit the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Facebook page for details.

The village’s tree lighting is 4 p.m. Dec. 4, with carolers. Participants should wear a mask and practice social distancing.

