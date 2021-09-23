Two Badger students named merit scholarship finalists

Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced the names of two Badger High School Seniors who have qualified among approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 67th National Merit Scholarship Program.
Nolan Cassidy and Thomas Whowell are among the academically talented high school seniors with an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 95% of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Both Nolan and Thomas have challenged themselves academically while at Badger taking advantage of Advanced Placement and Transcripted Credit courses according to Jenny Straus, Principal at Badger High School.
“Though I have always had a passion for learning, Badger’s advanced classes and outstanding teaching staff helped me to push myself to a level I never could have reached on my own,” said Nolan.
“(Nolan) is involved in a rigorous academic life filled with Advanced Placement courses and varied extracurricular activities from Cross Country to Jazz Band,” Straus said. Nolan has also been involved in Team Triumph and getting Badger’s Cross Country team involved in the project.
Thomas is applying for early admission to Princeton, but some other universities he is interested in include Notre Dame and Yale. Though he is not 100% sure, he is considering majoring in business.
“I'm truly grateful for the variety of advanced classes that Badger offers and the help that the Badger staff has given me in finding college classes outside of what the school offers,” he said. While at Badger, Thomas was able to take advantage of the Early College Credit program to take Calculus 3 at UW-Whitewater along with many other college-level courses at Badger. According to Straus, Thomas has taken transcripted credit courses throughout his years at Badger and rigorous Advanced Placement and Honors courses.
Both students will continue in the National Merit Scholarship awards process.