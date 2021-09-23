Two Badger students named merit scholarship finalists

Thomas is applying for early admission to Princeton, but some other universities he is interested in include Notre Dame and Yale. Though he is not 100% sure, he is considering majoring in business.

“I'm truly grateful for the variety of advanced classes that Badger offers and the help that the Badger staff has given me in finding college classes outside of what the school offers,” he said. While at Badger, Thomas was able to take advantage of the Early College Credit program to take Calculus 3 at UW-Whitewater along with many other college-level courses at Badger. According to Straus, Thomas has taken transcripted credit courses throughout his years at Badger and rigorous Advanced Placement and Honors courses.